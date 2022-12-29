A shoutout for good deed goes viral and reveals a lifetime of caring for two

Jamere Davis despaired as he watched news coverage and scrolled social media posts of Buffalonians getting stuck, going hungry or dying in the blizzard.

"It was messing with me. It was bothering me," said Davis, 18, whose family huddled around the stove after losing power. "I thought, 'We gotta help. We gotta make sure everybody's OK.' "

So, Davis and his childhood friend Bart Smith, 17, resolved to help.

They threw on double hoodies and headed out to check on neighbors, joined in to shovel out cars, guided others across the snow on foot and approached anyone who looked in need of help.

Then they spotted those with WNY Heroes, a veterans organization, trying to dig their way into its East Delavan Avenue dog shelter, where service dogs are trained for military veterans. The snow piled halfway up the door.

"These two were walking along and saw our struggle trying to get in and came running to help," WNY Heroes wrote on its Facebook page.

They were hard at work clearing the snow away when they learned the dogs inside needed to be fed.

"That's when we really started moving," Davis said.

Davis and Smith have a heart for animals, and have histories of catering to strays, family members said. They quickly made a path to the door – despite neither wearing gloves – and the men got inside. The teenagers asked if they could go inside and meet the dogs, who were just as happy to see them.

"We absolutely need to give these two serious heroes a shout out," WNY Heroes wrote in a post that has been shared thousands of times across several Facebook groups.

Davis' mother, Tammarra Newton, was not surprised by her son's actions on Christmas, saying, "He's always been that person."

"In the past, we didn't always have everything we needed, and he would say, 'Don't worry about me, I just don't want my siblings to go without,' " Newton said. "This isn't the first time they've blessed people. It's just the first time cameras have been around."

Davis and Smith bonded early over their love for animals, and their own sensitive nature. Both agreed they could be described as "empaths" – people highly attuned to others' emotions – and said it helps to have a close friend who can relate to what it's like to feel so deeply in a sometimes uncaring world. They also bonded over the early passing of family members, including Bart's mother, who passed away in 2019.

"Life has been tough for him, so you can imagine how it was better than any Christmas gift we could find under the tree to see him on social media going viral for his good deeds," Shari Sullivan said about Smith, her nephew. "Knowing that life couldn't make him bitter – it makes my heart cry."

Both teenagers were humbled by the response on social media, saying they didn't do it for recognition.

"There were so many people out there that deserve to have the spotlight on them – not us," Smith said. "One guy was going back and forth bringing formula and diapers for hours."

WNY Heroes gave the teenagers gift cards to Tops and Tim Hortons, which they tried to decline, and ended up giving away to others in need. The organization also mentioned it would like to invite the teens to their gala and give them a Heroes award.

The teens got a chuckle when, while delivering a lost iPhone to its owner, she recognized them from the viral post and had her whole family come outside to meet them.

"I just want people to keep high spirits, and, if you see someone who needs help, help them," Smith said.