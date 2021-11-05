A shot and a coloring book: Clinics prep to vaccinate kids ages 5-11

For the young patients, the department is planning to have three nurses who are all veterans in vaccinating young ones, including one who has 35 years experience giving shots to children.

"It takes a certain type of person," Stapleton said. "What you don't want is to show any fear or trepidation."

Monday's clinic in the Falls won't be limited to just children. First and second doses for adults, along with boosters, will also be offered. More clinics are planned for the weeks ahead in both urban and rural parts of Niagara County.

"We're trying to get a mixture," he said.

As Covid-19 cases rise, health departments set up vaccination clinics for young children "We are busy organizing clinics to make sure that we have access to everybody in the community who decides not to go to their pediatrician to get that vaccine. We just want to make it easy for people," Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said.

Erie County has more kid clinics planned for Nov. 13 at the Harlem Road Community Center in Amherst, West Seneca Middle School and the Claude and Ouida School 74 (Hamlin Park School) in Buffalo.

But Dr. Burstein urged parents to first reach out to their pediatricians to see if they are offering the kids' dose vaccines at their offices. She's aware that some offices are struggling with staff shortages and may not be able to accommodate a rush of patients wanting the shots, and that's why the clinics are being held as well.

She advised parents to prepare their kids ahead of time to ease any worries.