The freezing rain and sleet that coated a large swath of Western New York in ice Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday has slowed, but residents have been left to deal with its aftermath Thursday morning.

"It's pretty dicey out there right now," said Heather Kenyon, a National Weather Service Buffalo meteorologist based at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, at 7:30 a.m. "Unfortunately, it's not over."

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday for much of Western New York as a mix of freezing rain and ice is expected to continue to make driving difficult at times, with less than 1/10-inch of additional ice expected in parts of the City of Buffalo, the Northtowns and Niagara and Orleans counties, according to the National Weather Service. The precipitation is expected to come between 1 and 3 p.m., according to the NWS Buffalo website.

But the focus Thursday morning was not on the forecast, but on navigating the effects of Wednesday's ice storm.

A mix of sleet and freezing rain coated the Buffalo metro area with between 1/4 and 1/3 of an inch of ice overnight, leaving more than 25,000 people without power early Thursday, according to an update from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reported early Thursday. Cheektowaga and West Seneca were the areas most affected by the NYSEG outages, the county executive said.

The outages have also impacted many traffic signals, the Erie County Sheriff's Office shared at 8:15 a.m. If traffic lights are out, the intersection should be treated as a four-way stop.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority suspended metro rail service for less than an hour Thursday morning, with shuttle buses running between Canalside and University stations. Bus and paratransit service were not affected, said the NFTA on Twitter.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Opening delays have been announced for SUNY Buffalo State University, which canceled all classes before 10 a.m. Thursday. SUNY Erie's South Campus canceled all of its classes. The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library's downtown location and other city branches will not open until noon, according to a press release. The Town of Cheektowaga's Twitter account reported that Cheektowaga Town Hall is closed Thursday due to a power outage.

Since it has been a few years since we had this much ice on campus, we figured it's a good time for a reminder! pic.twitter.com/zSDU8j7i5l — Buffalo State UPD (@BuffaloStateUPD) February 23, 2023

The Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition reported lane closures due to accidents or disabled vehicles, including the westbound Kensington Expressway at Best Street and briefly the I-190 South beyond the Peace Bridge, which cleared at about 7:50 a.m.

In true Western New York fashion, not all of the area will experience continued hazardous weather – NWS Buffalo said a temperature gradient of 25 to 30 degrees was possible today across the region. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 50s Thursday for southern Erie County and the Southern Tier, including Jamestown and Olean. These areas were mostly spared of the ice storm, too.

But the cold is expected to persevere for the hardest-hit areas from Wednesday, Kenyon said. NWS Buffalo's forecast shows temperatures in the Buffalo area dropping from the mid-30s midday Thursday into the mid-teens by late Friday night. A lake-effect system is expected to add 1 to 3 inches of snow Thursday night east of Lake Erie, Kenyon said.

"There's no warmup to melt all the ice away," Kenyon said of the northern areas of Western New York.

Kenyon advised residents to be careful on untreated surfaces such as side streets and driveways.

The outlook for the first part of the weekend is frigid. Temperatures on Friday will be stuck in the upper teens or low 20s, according to the forecast, accompanied by winds gusting up to 33 mph, which will produce wind chills in the single digits.

Winds are expected to diminish Friday night when temperatures dip down to the low to mid-teens. Saturday promises to be cloudy and a bit more pleasant, but still below freezing.