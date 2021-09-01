A school counselor took the mic to quiet down students. It led to a yearslong legal battle

The crux of the case for the five-judge appellate panel turned on knowing what is "too loud" and whether the student's injury was foreseeable.

The student, then a 16-year-old varsity athlete involved in student government and the National Honor Society, was 75 to 100 feet away from the counselor, Victoria Coyne, at the time of the incident. Some two-thirds of the 110 high school juniors in the auditorium at the time were closer to Coyne than she was, and no one else suffered a hearing injury, the appellate judges said.

"Although the proof at trial reflected that a school faculty member had 'yelled' ... into a microphone and 'was really loud' in doing so, there was no proof presented that those words were spoken in a manner or at a volume that was unreasonable, foreseeably unsafe, or in violation of any applicable standard of care," according to the ruling.

The school district declined to comment on the appellate ruling. During the 2019 trial, Arthur Smith, one of the lawyers representing the district, said the counselor had done nothing wrong.

"She told a bunch of kids to be quiet and that's all she said," Smith said. "She didn't even rant. She said two words.

"This is not negligence," he said. "This is somebody doing their job."