 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

'A sad day': USS The Sullivans listing as stern takes on water

sullivans

The U.S.S. The Sullivans in the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park is taking on water.

 By Barbara O'Brien News Staff Reporter
Support this work for $1 a month

The USS The Sullivans in the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park was taking on water Thursday morning.

Paul Marzello, park president and CEO, said the park staff realized the ship was taking on water between 9 and 10 p.m. Wednesday. They put an emergency repair call into Bidco, the company hired to repair the hull of the decommissioned Fletcher-Class destroyer.

"This is a sad day for the naval park. Nobody wanted to see this happen," Marzello said. "That's why we were taking measures to stay on top of it."

Marzello said divers will be trying to determine the cause of the breach.

"We have another crew that’s pumping on deck trying to get as much water to a place where we can at least investigate where those holes might be," Marzello said. "At this point we just don’t have a whole lot of information." 

He said the breach is aft of midship, on the starboard side of the ship.

People are also reading…

"It's just tilting back and to the right," he said. "Under normal conditions, she was floating with about 5 feet of water underneath her."

A fundraiser last year brought in more than $1 million to repair the ship's breached hull. Crews stopped working in October for the winter, and were to resume repairs Monday, Marzello said.

"I think our luck ran out just a little bit short," he said. "I'm not going to let that ship sink on my watch."

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

CEO says he won't let USS The Sullivans sink

CEO says he won't let USS The Sullivans sink

"At this point the ship requires $100,000 in emergency repairs just to keep her afloat until we can begin the long-term repairs," said Paul Marzello, president and CEO of the naval park.

Sullivan granddaughter on board to increase Naval and Military Park profile

Sullivan granddaughter on board to increase Naval and Military Park profile

An effort to raise the profile of the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park with the creation of a national advisory board has started with some national prominence. Kelly Sullivan, the granddaughter of one of the five Sullivan brothers killed in World War II, has agreed to serve as its chairwoman. “It is a true honor, a

Granddaughter of one of the famed WWII Sullivan brothers here on Monday

Granddaughter of one of the famed WWII Sullivan brothers here on Monday

Kelly Sullivan, whose grandfather Albert was one of the five Sullivan brothers who perished on a Navy ship in World War II, is on a mission Monday at the Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park. At a 3:30 p.m. news conference, she will announce the start of a campaign to raise money for major repairs to the

Watch Now: Related Video

France begins building offshore wind farm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News