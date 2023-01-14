'A really rough life': South Buffalo woman who died during blizzard remembered for resilience

Cindy Colin, a lifelong resident of South Buffalo, died from hypothermia on Christmas Day after losing power at her house in the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood during the blizzard.

Her daughter Nikki Demers, a resident of Winston-Salem, N.C., said she last heard from her mother on Christmas Eve, but then lost contact.

A social worker who worked regularly with Colin contacted Buffalo police to secure a welfare check, but no one was available to check on her, Demers said this week.

Demers said she spoke with Michael Decker, who lived with Colin, about what happened. He told Demers that her mother began to struggle with her breathing and the cold overnight Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, and it was like "her body shut down."

Colin had previously been diagnosed with COPD and was oxygen-dependent, Demers said, and without power could not operate the machine upon which she relied. Due to the blizzard, Colin's body could not be retrieved by Erie County Medical Center until late Christmas night.

"She didn't have a chance against the blizzard," Demers said.

Demers, Colin's only living child, said her mother faced many challenges in her life. Her mother spent her youth in foster care. She was the victim of domestic abuse. She battled against substance abuse and alcoholism. Two of her babies died before they reached their first birthdays, Demers said.

"She lived a really rough life, and my heart breaks that she had a really rough death, too," the daughter said.

But amid Colin's troubles was a fondness for people. She did not drive, but Colin lived near a bus stop and relied on the bus to keep her connected socially. "She loved people, and people loved her," Demers said.

Despite living on a fixed income, Colin was remarkably generous. Demers said her mother would try to give $20 bills to Demers' four kids, who would be instructed to return the money to their grandmother. Demers said she tried to get her mother to move to the South – where she has resided since 2005 – but Colin was too attached to her hometown.

"She loved Buffalo," Demers said of her mother. "It's what she knows."

Mother and daughter had a tumultuous relationship at times. Demers said they went as long as six months without speaking once, but a turning point came when Colin was hospitalized from pneumonia in 2019. She was intubated and connected to a ventilator. Demers, who works as a nurse, said doctors at the time urged her to come to Buffalo to "come make tough decisions."

When Demers came to the hospital, she saw that her mother began to grow stronger. Demers remembers saying, "Fight this, Mom!" and Colin soon began breathing on her own.

"She fought everything in her life," Demers said, "even her vent."

Demers had her mother's ashes sent to North Carolina, where she and Alannah – her youngest child – repeat a ritual she used to share with her mother, a call-and-response right before bedtime.

"Who's your best friend?" Demers asks her daughter, like her mother used to ask her.

"You," her daughter replies, like Demers used to tell her mom.

"Who's your best buddy?" Demers asks.

"You," Alannah says.

"Who loves you?"

"You."