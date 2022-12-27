A real life Christmas angel saves a life and gives WNY a reason to smile

Joey White was in the burn unit of Erie County Medical Center on Tuesday, his hands horrifically blistered from frostbite.

"I just got off the phone with him. He seems extremely weak. His hands have fourth-degree frostbite," his sister, Yvonne White, said Tuesday. "We're hoping and praying this will work out for the best."

Doctors don't know yet if they can save his hands. But it is extraordinary that White is even alive.

The story of his rescue, by a stranger who found him outside her house on the morning of Christmas Eve as the worst blizzard in Buffalo's history raged outside, has gone viral after Kimberly LaRussa of "Sweet Buffalo" posted the amazing tale on Facebook and other social media sites.

The stranger, Sha'Kyra Aughtry, is being a called a real life Christmas angel.

Here is their story, based on videos Aughtry posted to Facebook and the account of White's sister, who spoke to The Buffalo News.

Aughtry awoke early Saturday morning on her couch in the LaSalle neighborhood of Buffalo to the sounds of a man screaming for help. She almost never sleeps on the couch, but she was there because her children were stuck at her cousin's home since the storm began, and she was worried about them.

She looked out the window and saw a man being blown around by the wind and the snow. She sent her boyfriend, Trent, outside, and he carried the half-frozen man into their house.

The man was covered in snow, his hands encased in balls of ice. A Wegmans shopping bag was frozen to his arms. Aughtry used a blowdryer to melt the ice off his hands. She used scissors to cut the straps of the bag from his arm and clippers to snap off a ring on his finger, which was badly swollen and turning black from apparent gangrene.

Aughtry got the man to start talking. She learned his name was "Joe" and that he was 64. His sister said later that he is developmentally disabled and has the mental capacity of an 11-year-old child.

"He can read, somewhat. He's very sociable. He likes talking to people, likes meeting people, very outgoing," Yvonne White said.

Joey White lives in a group home on Parkridge Avenue, a few blocks from Aughtry. He works at the North Park Theatre on Hertel Avenue, a job he has held since he was 17. His sister thinks he went to work out of habit – "He's very methodical" – and then tried to walk home through the storm before getting disoriented.

White couldn't tell Aughtry his address. But he somehow remembered his sister's number, and Aughtry called her to let her know what was going on.

Both Aughtry and Yvonne White called 911, over and over, and other emergency phone numbers, but to no avail. First responders weren't able to get there, they said.

Aughtry ended up talking to a doctor from Rochester via videoconference. The doctor saw the extent of the frostbite and told Aughtry that White needed to be at a hospital.

All day Christmas Eve and through Christmas Day, Aughtry took care of Joe. She took care of his wounds and fed him pancakes and Pepsi. Her children managed to get back to the house, but they, too, were scared and worried about White.

Frustrated by the lack of help and worried that White could die in her home, Aughtry went on Facebook Live to beg for assistance.

"I've had this man since 6:37 yesterday morning. Nobody has been here to help this man," she said. "This is what his hands is looking like. We've got to get some help. He has gangrene on his hands. ... He's going to lose his fingers. I don't know what to do. Y'all need to share this. ... Nobody has been here. I called the National Guard. I have called 911. I've called everybody and they keep telling me, I'm on the list. I don't want to be on the list."

Within an hour, a group of men in a pickup truck arrived outside. They bundled White in a blanket and carried him into their vehicle. Aughtry went with them to keep him calm, and went back on Facebook Live with the rescue.

"Look at me, Joe. Don't cry. Don't cry," she can be heard telling White. "... We're friends for life now."

They arrived at Erie County Medical Center. The men carried White into the emergency room and then drove Aughtry home.

Yvonne White couldn't be more grateful to Aughtry for taking care of her brother. She is amazed by how social media made it possible, especially during Christmas.

"Strangers helping. People loving each other. What Sha'kyra did? Feeding him. Bathing him. Helping him go to the bathroom on Christmas Eve and Christmas. It's just astronomical," Yvonne White said.

As the story spread, the North Park Theatre put up a message on their marquee: "Thank you Sha'Kyra & Trent. Get well soon Joe."

Gofundme fundraisers were set up for White and Aughtry.

As of Tuesday, White hasn't been able to get to the hospital to see her brother because of the driving conditions and travel ban. She is hoping to go soon.

She invited people to send get well cards to her brother at the hospital: Joe White in Room 1956, at ECMC, 462 Grider Street, Buffalo, NY 14215. Room 1956