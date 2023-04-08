Angie Patti lived alone with few worries for a quarter century after her husband died, until she fell and hit her head at age 93.

After that, her daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Ron Robidoux, thought it best she live with them in their Town of Tonawanda home.

Another move to West Seneca followed two years ago, as the couple and Patti decided it would be easier on all of them in a one-story ranch without stairs.

The latest family transition proved much more painful.

Patti, 97 and in failing health, needed more care than her daughter could handle as she recovered from surgery to repair a torn Achilles heel.

They found solace in Sloan Comfort Care Home, where Patti spent nine weeks before she died March 26.

“It was a real blessing,” said Debra Robidoux, whose cousin recommended the only place of its kind in Erie County.

Typically found in rural communities, comfort homes enlist volunteers and paid staff to provide round-the-clock support for those in the last three months of life.

The challenge is that almost all of these homelike settings don’t receive government reimbursement for their care, creating a need to find other ways to cover related costs while serving within rigorous state regulations for providing such care.

“The vast majority of Americans prefer to not have to die in a hospital or facility, so this is an alternative model, and it really speaks to the best traditions of hospice,” said Dr. Christopher Kerr, CEO and chief medical officer with Hospice & Palliative Care Buffalo, which handles medical oversight for the facility.

“It's a wonderful model,” Kerr said, “but its scope, its scale, is wrong relative to the problem.”

The home has only two beds for the services it renders.

It opened in 2021 on the grounds of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Sloan.

Active and retired Erie County Medical Center nurses and palliative care leaders, who make up its leadership, worked five years to prepare for its opening and St. Andrew’s landed a $300,000 grant from the Mother Cabrini Foundation to renovate the shuttered church convent for the project.

The home features a pair of bedrooms for “guests” with terminal illness, as well as a kitchen and gathering room on the first floor. Upper floors include a chapel and rooms for family members who wish to stay or rest.

Visitors set the tone here. Children and grandchildren often crawl into bed with the guests. Other informalities include “living wakes,” pizza nights and song.

“We have our fair share of wine and beer,” said Mary “Molly” Shea, a nurse who became volunteer executive director after she retired from ECMC.

Grace and need

The name of the nonprofit enterprise pays homage to the community that fuels its work.

“It's not uncommon to walk up the steps and there's Tide and some paper towels and a $50 bill hidden in a Kleenex box,” Shea said.

Church maintenance workers keep the comfort care home in good stead, said the Rev. James C. O'Connor, who helps tend to the spiritual needs of 500 St. Andrew's parishioners.

“A church doesn't belong just to the people who are the members of the church,” O’Connor said. “A very important part of the mission, too, is to be concerned about the sick and the poor and the dying. It’s wonderful we can do that right on our property.”

Comfort care homes usually operate on $400,000 or more, Shea said. The Sloan home made do on $283,000 last year.

Complicating matters is that Shea had surgery March 27 to remove a cancerous kidney and is unable to lead fundraising activities for the next several weeks.

Diane Bookhagen – who like Shea began volunteering at the comfort home after 34 years at ECMC – will oversee operations in the meantime.

“Molly often reminds me that we used to sit in her office and cry about how we couldn't give the care to dying patients or very ill patients that we dreamed of doing from the time we decided to be nurses,” Bookhagen said.

Dr. Kathleen Grimm, a primary care doctor who specializes in palliative care, was among those at ECMC who recognized the need for such a home.

Sandra Lauer, director of continuum of care at ECMC, leads the hospital palliative care program, which includes Grimm, two social workers, a physician assistant, nurse practitioner, behavioral health peer support specialist and the hospital pastoral team.

Grimm and Lauer also volunteer with Sloan Comfort Care Home, largely because of what they and others see in their work at the regional adult trauma hospital.

“One of the root causes of why we even paid attention to this is the significant gap in the system that exists right now,” Grimm said.

Hospitals cannot release patients without a safe discharge plan. For people expected to live three months or less, that means someplace that provides round-the-clock care.

People at this stage, and their loved ones, typically want that time spent at home, but that type of care can get costly and unpredictable, at least in the short term, and especially for those without good health insurance, financial means or loved ones able to shoulder the load.

“A patient backlog exists at all local hospitals,” Shea said, “I have five referrals a day.”

Hospice Buffalo provides in-home outpatient care, but not 24-hour coverage.

“Going home with hospice really requires significant support structure and 24/7 care,” Grimm said. “If you think about it, at 3 a.m., if someone needs to get to the commode, that's a family member or someone a family member can hire.”

That means finding dependable home care to cover the gaps or nursing home care – both beset by worker shortages in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Part of the solution

More than 8,200 hospice and palliative care centers exist across the U.S.

About 90 comfort care homes – also known as homes for the dying and social model hospice homes – exist or are in development across the country with support from the Omega Home Network, which runs a 20-bed home in Tulsa, Okla., and helps similar nonprofits establish and maintain standards and values for their operations.

Sloan Comfort Care Home, Crossroads House in Batavia and a dozen others in the network exist across New York State and four are in development. All are upstate.

All but one, in Rome, don't accept Medicare, which helps cover the cost of hospice care, or Medicaid, which often helps cover nursing home care. New York, unlike some other states, requires paid medical staff to handle almost all hands-on care, Kerr said.

“We have an army of 1,000 volunteers and they can't do hands-on care, either,” he said, “so if you're running a comfort home, you need to have a nurse on staff, which is pricey, and need to partner with somebody like us who can provide the medical component.”

The Sloan touch

Eleven staff members handle medical care at Sloan Comfort Care Home. It doesn't charge for its services, or turn anyone away for the inability to pay, but encourages donations.

It has so far served about 30 people and their loved ones in a variety of circumstances. That has included a man with schizophrenia who would otherwise have died in a halfway house, a woman in her 50s who worked in the court system and died of cancer, and a retired doctor so tall he couldn’t end his days comfortably in a traditional bed.

Others included Nicole Elliott, of Hamburg, a clinical nutritionist and Reiki master who owned her own business and was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2019.

Elliott, a single mother, had two adult sons: Ben, a 35-year-old actor who moved to Los Angeles 15 years ago, and Alex, 33, who has worked in sales outside Denver the last seven years.

The sons were visiting in early February when Elliott's health took a turn for the worse. A friend recommended Sloan Comfort Care Home but its two beds were full, so they toured a Southtowns nursing home. It felt big and understaffed. Workers were genuine in assurances that their mother would be in good hands, but some said they labored through 18-hour shifts and felt overwhelmed, Alex Elliott said.

The sons spent hundreds of dollars on travel to Hamburg and expenses before the visit, and lost several weeks of pay by the time they were told they would need $22,000 upfront for three weeks of care, and could file for reimbursement with their mother’s health insurance company.

They were brainstorming ways to cobble together $6,250 for the first week when Shea called to tell them a room was available in Sloan.

Nicole Elliott felt at peace during the next four weeks, said her sons, who brought food for their mom, themselves and others at the comfort home, and cooked it in the kitchen. All three donated what they could toward operation of the facility. The boys vow to continue to do so.

“Everybody there was beyond helpful,” Alex Elliott said, “and we were able to actually spend some quality time with our mom.”

Nicole Elliott spent the last day of her life covered by her favorite blanket, her sons at her bedside sharing recollections as their mom slept. She died the following morning.

“I was kind of dumbfounded at the nursing home," Ben Elliott said. "Like, wow, this is kind of how it works. The Sloan House made so much more sense to me, and it's given me peace after the fact.”

Debra Robidoux felt likewise. Her mother cared for her father after he suffered a stroke at age 46 until he died at 70 in 1993. As she grew older, Patti was active in a women’s craft group and Evangel Assembly of God church. She loved to cook, can olives and play cards. She vacationed often during her last decades with two sisters and a brother-in-law.

She slowed down some after doctors removed a benign brain tumor when she was 80. Home health care aides stopped in the house three times a week, but she was still well enough to dine out often with her daughter when Robidoux’s husband was at work.

“We were best friends,” her daughter said.

Dementia and other ailments became too much for Patti to bear earlier this year as her daughter needed to keep off her feet after Achilles surgery.

“I just couldn’t take it anymore,” Debra Robidoux said.

She brightened when Shea called Jan. 16 and said, “you could be daughter and mother again instead of caregiver and patient.”

So did Patti, who celebrated her 97th birthday in early February with a party that included helium balloons and wine. At one point, she put her hands on Shea's cheeks and told her, "I’m having such a good time.”

She died on a sunny Sunday morning.

Her daughter has given three donations to Sloan Comfort Care House. She has donated food and supplies. But she said she can never repay the kindnesses that came from those who helped care for her mother in her last several weeks – and came to her calling hours and memorial service.

“They stayed with me. They hugged me every day. They cried with me, too,” Robidoux said. “They’ve been such a blessing to me that I want to be a blessing for them.”

Make a donation to Sloan Comfort Care Home at comfortcarewny.org or send a check to the home at 17 Gierlach St., Sloan, NY, 14212; donate by 11 a.m. May 12 at go.rallyup.com/comfort-care-taylor-swift-raffle and enter a raffle to win two tickets to see the Taylor Swift in concert May 26 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.