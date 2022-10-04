 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

A proposal to end tax on home heating fuels for Erie County meets stiff resistance

Erie-County-Legislature-chambers (copy)

Erie County Legislature chambers, where legislators are expected to consider a resolution making home heating fuels tax-free.

 Sandra Tan/Buffalo News
Republican-supported members of the Erie County Legislature want to eliminate taxes on all home heating fuels, including natural gas and heating oil and propane. They point out that only 15 counties in the state, plus New York City counties, charge a tax on such utilities.

But that proposal seems unlikely to go anywhere fast.

Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo, C-West Seneca, touted the minority caucus' push to lower taxes countywide over the past few years and said that in light of the soaring out-of-pocket heating bills residents are expected to face this winter, rising inflation and the record amounts of surplus revenue in past years, now is the time to considering rolling back taxes on heating utilities and give people the ability to spend that money on something else.

"That money is going to be put right back into the economy," Lorigo said.

He pointed out that the state already charges no taxes on such utilities.

But the administration of County Executive Mark Poloncarz is balking at the idea. Budget Director Robert Keating said in a statement that the county would lose about $31 million a year in revenue if the exemption were approved. Moreover, Keating said, if the tax exemption went into effect immediately, it could blow a $17 million hole in the proposed county budget for next year.

Lorigo expressed skepticism of that financial forecast and said he would want to see a budgetary breakdown before he accepts the administration's statement as true.

The minority caucus resolution originally included only heating oil, wood and coal as tax exempt. But a later version included natural gas, which heats the vast majority of all area homes.

The Republican-supported minority caucus held a news conference on their resolution last week and is expected to push for a vote in favor of the home heating fuel tax exemption at Thursday's County Legislature session. Given the administration's position, the Democrat-controlled Legislature is much more likely to have the proposal sent to committee.

Keating, meanwhile, said that if the sales tax exemption on home heating fuels goes into effect, it would harm all other municipalities who receive a portion of all sales tax revenue collected.

"Because of our shared sales tax agreement, this plan would deprive every city, town, village and school district of a combined $14 million in revenue next year," Keating said, "likely forcing those local municipalities and school districts to propose their own property tax increases as well."

