Research scientists at the state Department of Environmental Conservation have begun sifting through tens of million of data points for clues about what generates troubling levels of air pollution in some neighborhoods of Buffalo, Niagara Falls and the Town of Tonawanda.

The DEC spent the past year collecting air quality data daily from a 60-square-mile swath of Western New York, as part of an ambitious statewide effort to cut air pollution, particularly in densely populated urban areas near heavy traffic and industry.

A private company working on the project outfitted a hybrid Toyota Prius with sensors that measured air samples for a dozen pollutants, including black carbon, fine particulate matter, carbon dioxide, methane and greenhouse gases.

Drivers cruised in the specially equipped vehicle on all public roads within the Buffalo study zone at least 20 times over the course of a year, pretty much 24 hours per day, seven days per week, minus a few days off due to the December blizzard and hazardous air quality conditions from Canadian wildfires.

The Prius was easily identifiable, with the words “I measure air quality” marked on the door panels and an instrument box attached to the roof.

It could be seen driving almost any time of day or night in neighborhoods, collecting air data second by second so that researchers can track changing levels of pollution and get a better sense of the source of pollutants. As the car travels, outdoor air gets sucked into a device mounted on a window or rooftop and fed to sensoring equipment in the trunk, where it is checked for a range of pollutants. The data is then uploaded to the cloud for analysis.

The state’s $8 million air quality data collection project encompasses 10 regions of New York, including Buffalo-Tonawanda-Niagara Falls, and is among the most extensive hyperlocal community air monitoring efforts in the nation.

The data collection wrapped up in Western New York at the end of July, and DEC officials said it is still too early to draw conclusions about what the data reveal. A data analysis is expected to be completed in January, with recommendations due six months later.

DEC is paying California-based technology company Aclima $8 million for the data collection in Buffalo and in nine other cities or boroughs across the state that were identified as “disadvantaged communities” – based on the environmental burdens and climate change risks they face, as well as factors such as age, race and health vulnerabilities. The other disadvantaged communities, as determined by a statewide Climate Justice Working Group are: the Bronx, Brooklyn, the Albany capital district, Hempstead, Manhattan, Mount Vernon-Yonkers, Queens, Rochester and Syracuse.

New York’s Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act, enacted in 2019, requires state agencies such as the DEC prioritize disadvantaged communities in targeting emissions reductions and investments.

The Climate Act also calls for dramatic reductions in fossil fuel use and a speedy transition to electrification in households and automobiles.

For air monitoring in New York, “I don’t think there’s been another study that’s covered such a large geographic area,” said Margaret LaFarr, assistant director of the Division of Air Resources at DEC.

The data have not yet been verified for accuracy and are still considered preliminary.

DEC scientists are focused on finding sources of air pollution that are causing a “disproportionate burden” on the communities, many of which are also dealing with higher rates of certain health conditions and less access to good health care.

Such pollution might not necessarily exceed federal air quality standards, but if it’s higher than in other communities, “we can do better, especially for areas that have so many other issues,” said LaFarr.

Aclima conducted a similar air monitoring data collection in 2000 and 2001 in nine counties of the San Francisco Bay area of California, which like New York has enacted aggressive laws to reduce emissions and combat climate change. The study area included 5,000 square miles and nearly eight million residents.

The California data became publicly accessible in 2022 at an Aclima website where users can click on a map and see pollution estimates for any block within the study area.

The findings from the air monitoring study in New York will help DEC scientists determine strategies to mitigate air pollution in neighborhoods, said Melissa Lunden, chief scientist for Aclima.

“It’s that hyperlocal data that helps support action,” said Lunden. “Where are pollution levels higher? Where are they lower, and how do we prioritize? Where do we take action first?”

Some residents have expressed skepticism about how well the monitoring will capture elevated pollution levels and whether the DEC will follow through on enforcement and mitigation if data pinpoints a probable pollution source.

DEC officials cautioned in a series of public forums that the mobile sensors are not regulatory type monitors and so the data from them cannot be used for enforcing federal air quality standards. Any enforcement action would require additional regulatory air monitoring.

“It’s a screening tool to identify sources that may or may not have been known before,” said DEC research scientist Dirk Felton.

The data also won’t be able to convey how much an individual is exposed to a pollutant or what level of health risk exists, Felton said.

Amy H. Witryol, an environmental activist in Lewiston, said she was concerned that the air monitoring was a “one size fits all” effort that might not accurately identify a pollution source.

The footprint of pollutants piped from a large garbage-burning smokestack in Niagara County, for example, was “a function of miles, not meters,” according to an engineer’s air dispersion modeling study a few years ago, said Witryol.

Chris Murawski, executive director of Clean Air Coalition of WNY, said he shared in the skepticism because air monitoring and enforcement efforts have been tepid in the past, creating a sense of mistrust in residents who live near known polluters.

Murawski mentioned the case of Tonawanda Coke, which violated air pollution standards for years before finally being shut down, and of a concrete-crushing firm in Buffalo’s Seneca-Babcock neighborhood that operated without an air permit for years despite pleas from residents over dust and diesel fumes from the facility.

But Murawski said the current DEC project was “a step in the right direction for sure.”

“Overall, we’re very supportive of this effort,” he said. “We appreciate that they’re doing a lot of community engagement.”

Clean Air is a co-convener of a stakeholder group providing input and feedback to DEC, said Murawski.

The DEC in December also awarded the coalition a $99,000 grant to build a community air monitoring network controlled by trained residents using PurpleAir monitors at homes, schools, churches and community centers and businesses. Results of the monitoring could be used by researchers, along the lines of crowd sourcing data, said Murawski.

Anyone interested in becoming a community air monitoring leader or host site can sign up at https://actionnetwork.org/forms/become-a-community-air-monitoring-neighborhood-leader.

LaFarr, the DEC assistant director of the Division of Air Resources, said she hoped the initiative would help “gain some trust” from community members in DEC staff and in the data.

“We need to address some issues that have been brought up,” said LaFarr.

DEC has its own regulatory monitoring network that’s not capable of monitoring every lot at all hours of the day and night, she said.

But Aclima’s data so far show that the state’s is doing a “pretty good job regionally,” she said.