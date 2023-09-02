A $3.9 million federal grant announced Friday will provide counseling, support services and assistance to victims and those directly impacted by the Buffalo mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in 2022.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Brian Higgins announced the grant to Community Health Center of Buffalo and BestSelf Behavioral Health, partners in a new resource center at 1001 E. Delavan St. tentatively slated to open Oct. 19. The site does not yet have an official name.

The site will include offices, conference and community rooms, and other gathering spaces suited for mental health counseling, offering financial advice, resume help and job assistance, as well as twice-a-month family activities, said Beverly Robinson-Smith, chief of staff for Community Health Center of Buffalo since April.

"We want to let folks know 'you have a place to go, a place to get resources,' " Robinson-Smith said. She also said the center would also offer tips for first-time homebuyers, presentations on building good credit and developing smart spending practices.

How a Buffalo nurse built lasting bonds with Tops employees after mass shooting Trinetta Alston, a licensed practical nurse with Community Health Center of Buffalo, was named an honorary Tops employee, presented with a Tops uniform shirt and an employee badge to signify she was one of them. She has been working with Tops employees since May 16, just two days after the mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue store.

The new center will represent a major step in the recovery efforts driven by Community Health Center of Buffalo and leaders Dr. LaVonne Ansari, who spoke last year at a White House summit on hate-fueled tragedies, and vaccine coordinator Trinetta Alston, who has built friendships with several Tops employees.

Since the day after the shooting, Alston "has created beautiful relationships with the victims, with Tops associates, with the community – she has gone above and beyond," Robinson-Smith said.

The funds come through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime.

Community Health Center of Buffalo's project with BestSelf is not directly connected to the efforts of the Buffalo United Resiliency Center, which opened April 5 and is run by the Buffalo Urban League 1140 Jefferson Ave. Community Health Center did provide some past services in the Resiliency Center endeavor.

Buffalo Together fund focuses on making lasting impact While a separate fund raised and distributed money last year to those impacted by the May 14 massacre, the Buffalo Together fund was created with a broader mission: lifting up East Buffalo and addressing racial inequities.

Robinson-Smith explained Saturday how the two projects differ. The Urban League's Resiliency Center in March received $2.5 million from Gov. Kathy Hochul to assist the entire community affected by the May 14, 2022, shooting, while Community Health Center and BestSelf received $3.9 million to help victims, victims' families, first responders, funeral directors, Tops employees of the Jefferson store and residents in a one-block radius of Tops.

Furniture is currently being moved into the East Delavan center, located in the historic American Axle building across from Peaceprints of WNY and about 2.5 miles from Tops Markets.