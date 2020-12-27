A pandemic, protests and pall of death: Top local stories of 2020

The year began with nervous worries about a strange new virus in China. It ended having touched nearly every aspect of our lives – and more than 1,300 deaths from the disease in Western New York alone.
There isn't a look back at the stories of the year anywhere in the world that isn't dominated by Covid-19, and the Buffalo area is no exception.
But there was other big news in a year marked by fear and uncertainty, outrage and grief. The death of a Black Minneapolis man who suffocated under the knee of a white police officer ignited protests across the nation and here in Buffalo. Fallout continued from both the clergy abuse scandal and former Rep. Chris Collins' insider trading plea.
Yet, in the midst of the upheaval, there were bright spots, too, including an AFC East title for Buffalo for the first time in 25 years. But in a 2020 twist, fans haven't been allowed inside the Bills stadium to enjoy it.
Here's a look back at the Top 10 stories of the year, as determined by reporters and editors at The Buffalo News.
1. Covid-19 drastically alters life
On March 14, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that three Erie County residents had tested positive for Covid-19, confirming what everyone in Western New York feared – that the virus sweeping across the globe had found itself here. From that moment, virtually every facet of life changed. Schools, restaurants and most offices were all closed.
A surreal lexicon took hold as people practiced "social distancing," tracked "positivity rates" and learned that the official name of this new coronavirus was known as "SARS-CoV-2."
Panic-shopping cleared grocery stores of toilet paper, hand soap and chicken. Families struggled with distance learning. And mass gatherings were canceled one after another – St. Patrick's Day parades, the Rolling Stones concert, the Taste of Buffalo and even the Turkey Trot. Weddings were postponed. Funerals were held over Zoom. Birthday parties became birthday drive-bys.
As the summer approached, cases in Western New York subsided and the state rolled back restrictions. But frustrations grew as restaurants and other small business owners faced financial ruin and others grew weary of masks and the lockdowns.
The fall brought a second and more powerful wave , prompting the state to put new restrictions on gyms, hair salons, restaurants and schools.
The region's fight against the virus took a historic step in December as the first vaccines were administered . Yet the pandemic is far from over. As of Christmas week, tests had confirmed that more than 54,000 Western New Yorkers had Covid-19.
2. Lives lost to Covid
An accomplished photographer, former steelworkers, a hospital X-ray technician and a former school superintendent. An inventor of an early caller ID system, an engineer, a musician and author and a Nazi concentration camp survivor. And hundreds of nursing home residents.
They are among the lives lost to Covid-19.
More than 1,300 Western New Yorkers have died from the coronavirus so far.
The death toll continues to grow. As of Dec. 20, 183 Erie County residents had died of Covid-19 in December.
3. Covid-19 drains the economy
The Covid-19 pandemic didn't just make people sick. It sent the Buffalo Niagara economy to the intensive care unit, too. More than 120,000 jobs vanished in the early days of the lockdown, some for a matter of weeks, others for months.
That's more than double the job losses during the Great Recession more than a decade ago, and the region still is down about 40,000 jobs from a year ago because of the limitations that the pandemic has placed on everyday activities.
About 1 of every 4 jobs that were lost still hadn't come back by the time the second wave of Covid cases pushed much of Erie County into the state's orange zone, placing new limits on some businesses and spurring a second round of layoffs.
Local economists said the recovery heading into 2021 will hinge largely on the speed and success of the vaccinations. Those vaccines could lift the pall that has hung over the local economy, making consumers reluctant to go shopping or dine in restaurants, unable to go to the movies or sporting events and changing spending patterns in a way that economists believe will have lasting impact on the region's economy.
4. Protests erupt over policing
Following the May 25 killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, protests and rioting erupted across the nation. On May 30, a "Black Lives Matter" demonstration drew hundreds of people to Niagara Square. The protest began peacefully but grew increasingly violent after the driver of a vehicle that drove into the protest area was pulled from the car by protesters. As it grew dark, a group splintered off and vandalized and looted several West Side and Elmwood Village stores. A fire was set at City Hall and a bail bonds van was set aflame as police in riot gear responded. That was the first of multiple protests that took place over the next several days. Most of the protests were peaceful but some, especially those that stretched into nighttime, turned violent.
Three law enforcement officers were injured, one severely, after a car drove through a line of riot police following a march that led to the front of the Northeast District police station on Bailey Avenue.
Buffalo drew international headlines when a 75-year-old protester, Martin Gugino, suffered a cracked skull when Buffalo riot police pushed him as officers cleared the front of City Hall. The moment was captured on video by a WBFO reporter and it was seen by millions around the world. The officers were suspended and charged with felony counts of assault.
5. Diocese files for bankruptcy
Facing 260 Child Victims Act lawsuits in state courts, the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal court in February. Diocese officials maintained it was the only fair way to deal with so many claims and keep the diocese operating.
The bankruptcy filing – along with a lawsuit in November by New York Attorney General Letitia James against the diocese, retired Bishop Richard J. Malone and retired Auxiliary Bishop Edward M. Grosz – marked new chapters in a clergy sexual abuse scandal that first began to unravel in 2018.
The bankruptcy process has been contentious at times, with survivors of sexual abuse accusing the diocese of dragging its feet and insurers balking at the prospect of having to pay claims that could climb into the tens of millions of dollars. And it’s still early. Childhood victims of sex abuse by a priest or other diocese employee have until Aug. 14, 2021, to file a claim in bankruptcy court to be part of a negotiated settlement. Bishop Michael W. Fisher, appointed in December as 15th Buffalo bishop, will be tasked with leading the diocese through the reorganization and emergence from bankruptcy.
6. Outrage leads to changes in policing
Outrage following the death of George Floyd, combined with long simmering anger over police treatment of Black and Brown people in Buffalo and across the state, led to changes in policing.
Among the most sought after changes by advocates for police reform was the repeal of a section of state civil rights law known as 50-a, which had shielded police discipline records for decades.
In Buffalo, following days of tense protests, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced a series of changes seen as a "first step" by some advocates but fell short of some demands.
The new changes included appearance tickets given on-site, instead of a trip in handcuffs to Central Booking for many nonviolent offenses, an end to searches based solely on a police officer detecting the "smell of marijuana," and restructuring fines and fees so that they are less costly to the poor.
7. Chris Collins goes to prison – and gets a pardon
The multiyear stock scandal that drove Rep. Chris Collins out of Congress culminated in October when he reported to a federal prison camp in Pensacola, Fla. – more than a year after his resignation and guilty plea and three months after his district elected Chris Jacobs.
He spent 10 weeks in jail before getting a pardon from President Trump.
But the year's most dramatic moment in the Collins saga came in January, when U.S. District Court Judge Vernon S. Broderick sentenced Collins to 26 months in prison on insider trading charges. Facing the judge for the final time, Collins exhibited remorse for the first time.
"I violated my core values," Collins said. "I am standing here, probably the last time I will do anything in public. I left Buffalo. I cannot face my constituents. People feel sorry for me. They shouldn't. I did what I did."
New York's 27th Congressional District went without representation from October 2019 until a June 23 special election where then-State Sen. Chris Jacobs, like Collins a Republican businessman, defeated Democrat Nate McMurray.
Jacobs solidified his hold on the seat in November, routing McMurray in a rematch.
8. Grand Island loses Amazon
A proposal for one of the largest developments here in recent history came and went in 2020 without a shovel in the ground.
Amazon proposed a 3.8-million-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on Grand Island. Boosters pointed to the $300 million investment Amazon would have made and the 1,000 jobs it would have created, but opponents said it was out of scale for the island.
The developer put the project “on pause” in July, then withdrew it for good in August without saying why. Theories included concerns about extended litigation, a local labor agreement and public amenities payment.
The owner of the vacant Grand Island parcel has proposed building a smaller, but still large, warehouse there.
9. Fatal aircraft crashes shake WNY
Two small aircraft crashes this year took the lives of well-known figures in Buffalo.
On the night of Jan. 9, Buffalo developer Mark Croce and his friend, Michael Capriotto, an Orchard Park businessman, boarded Croce's helicopter at an airport outside Baltimore. At 8:30 p.m., authorities began receiving 911 calls that a helicopter had crashed in the backyard of a house in central Pennsylvania. Western New York awoke the next morning to news that one of the city's most influential developers and a prominent leader in Orchard Park had died.
On Oct. 2, Stephen Barnes, one of the most well-known personal injury lawyers in the nation, was killed in a plane crash in Genesee County. The crash also claimed the life of Elizabeth Barnes, an attorney and Barnes' niece.
Barnes, who was in the process of ending his professional partnership with attorney Ross Cellino Jr., and his niece were on their way to a birthday party in Buffalo for Barnes’ mother when the plane crashed.
10. Fandemonium with no fans
For Buffalo sports fans, the Bills brought a rare bright spot to the miserable year that was 2020 when they won the AFC East division title for the first time in a quarter century.
The winning season came, though, without fans inside Bills Stadium to witness the glory. Nor have fans been allowed to tailgate outside in Orchard Park. Most bars in Erie County can't serve people inside because of Covid-19 restrictions. And football watching parties at home are supposed to be kept small under rules limiting gatherings, even in homes, to under 10 people.
There is still a chance some fans might be allowed in for a home playoff game. The state is researching how other stadiums have handled fans amid the pandemic. "This has been a long time coming for Buffalo, and there are no fans like Buffalo Bills fans," Cuomo said Dec. 20.
News staff reporters David Robinson, Jay Tokasz, Stephen T. Watson and Jerry Zremski contributed to this article.
Maki Becker