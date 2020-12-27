A pandemic, protests and pall of death: Top local stories of 2020

Local economists said the recovery heading into 2021 will hinge largely on the speed and success of the vaccinations. Those vaccines could lift the pall that has hung over the local economy, making consumers reluctant to go shopping or dine in restaurants, unable to go to the movies or sporting events and changing spending patterns in a way that economists believe will have lasting impact on the region's economy.

Following the May 25 killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, protests and rioting erupted across the nation. On May 30, a "Black Lives Matter" demonstration drew hundreds of people to Niagara Square. The protest began peacefully but grew increasingly violent after the driver of a vehicle that drove into the protest area was pulled from the car by protesters. As it grew dark, a group splintered off and vandalized and looted several West Side and Elmwood Village stores. A fire was set at City Hall and a bail bonds van was set aflame as police in riot gear responded. That was the first of multiple protests that took place over the next several days. Most of the protests were peaceful but some, especially those that stretched into nighttime, turned violent.