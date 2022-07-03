A new view of history as Old Fort Niagara hosts annual French and Indian War Encampment

Lee Gugino believes that if you haven’t seen Old Fort Niagara in a few years, then you haven’t seen it at all.

“Everything is different,” he said, referring to the fort’s recent programming that focuses on Native American history and women’s involvement in military efforts.

On Saturday, Gugino, who handles the park’s public relations and marketing, donned a Royal Roussillon Regiment French uniform and joined around 400 other re-enactors as they re-created the 19-day siege that occurred at the fort in July of 1759.

The battle at Old Fort Niagara between English and French troops, with Native American assistance on both sides, was essentially a territorial dispute during the French and Indian War that’s often overshadowed by bigger fights, yet it played a large role in the eventual victory by the English, Gugino said.

“It also is the switch to being English,” he added, “I mean, we speak English today, so if they’re not taking Niagara, New York probably wouldn’t extend to where it is.”

Saturday’s event was one of three this holiday weekend that portrays the siege, with displays like an artillery demonstration, musket firing, colors ceremonies and hourlong battle re-enactments.

Around 100 spectators gathered by the fort to watch a re-enactment of the early days of the siege, where British captain Griffith Rutherford attempted to convince French commander Pierre Pouchot to surrender the fort. While the re-enactment didn’t include the breakfast the two officers shared, the event’s narrator explained that Pouchot politely declined over a bottle of claret and a glass of liqueur, leading the siege to continue until July 25.

The officers of both the French and English armies were said to have had more in common with each other than with their reporting soldiers, who were common people and not of the officers’ social class, the event’s narrator said.

While re-enactors obtain an extensive knowledge of history through their participation in events like this, one of the most rewarding aspects of the hobby is being able to share that knowledge with younger generations and, hopefully, recruit them, said Robert Nipar, a reenactor since 1971.

“You want people to know that this exists, it’s not all calculators or Fitbit watches and iPads and cellphones. There were other ways that brought this along,” he added.

When John Sawyer began re-enactment work in the early 1980s, he learned the activities that would be relevant to the colonial era, like riding a horse and plowing a field. Now he can use an 18th century-style compass or map during his re-enactment work.

“It becomes an intellectual activity,” he said.

While much of the programming is dedicated to the battle re-enactment, there are also various time-relevant tents set up for visitors to peruse.

Lee Gugino’s parents, Sylvia and Brian, set up a tent with Brian’s handmade silver work.

Like Sawyer, Sylvia Gugino also loves the intellectual aspect of the re-enactment, always looking to make visitors think critically when they stop by her and her husband's tent.

Often she’ll point to a large circular glass filled with water on a table and ask kids to analyze it before telling them that it’s an 18th century work light.

Other times she’ll ask them if there were ever silversmiths that were women, eager to see their reactions when she tells them there were.

“Women could not vote, they could not own property," she added, "but there were women silversmiths.”

