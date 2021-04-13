A new risk on Lake Ontario: falling water levels

Since 2017, boaters and property owners have kept an eye on Lake Ontario for fear of flooding.
But this spring, after a drier-than-normal winter, the agency that controls the outflows from the lake finds itself trying to make sure that ships don't scrape bottom.
Lake Ontario is now closer to being too low for safe navigation than reaching flooding levels.
"There's no risk of flooding impacts for anybody in the system through the rest of the season," Bryce W. Carmichael of the Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday.
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board announced Tuesday that for the next three weeks, it will cut outflows below the rates set in Plan 2014, its controversial Lake Ontario water management plan.
The International Joint Commission, the board's parent agency, gave permission for higher-than-usual flows in December and January to reduce the chances of flooding this year. The board went back to following Plan 2014 guidelines at the beginning of March.
The wintertime flows past the Moses-Saunders Dam at Massena into the St. Lawrence River peaked at 2.51 million gallons per second on Jan. 4 and 12. After weeks of gradual decreases, the outflow rate was set at 1.96 million gallons per second on Saturday.
The speeded-up winter flows lowered the lake by 3.7 inches, the board's announcement said.
Water levels "are lower than we anticipated, but they're not in any sort of critical state yet, and they're not necessarily going to be," said Carmichael, the secretary of the board's U.S. section.
"There is a risk that low water could persist during the summer, but there's still some uncertainty in the forecast," Carmichael said.
Besides the weather, another reason for uncertainty is the level of Lake Erie, which flows into Lake Ontario through the Niagara River.
As of Friday, Lake Erie's level was 15 inches above its long-term average, although it was 17 inches lower than last year at this time.
Lake Ontario, on the other hand, is 12 inches below its long-term average and 28 inches below its April 2020 reading, according to the Corps of Engineers.
Tuesday, the water level at Olcott was 244.84 feet above sea level. Flood stage at Olcott is 248 feet, while the reading that begins to endanger safe navigation is 243.3 feet, Carmichael said.
In 2017 and 2019, there was heavy flood and erosion damage along the lakeshore. The state spent $400 million on flood relief and projects aimed at resisting rising water, including a $14 million breakwall to protect Olcott.
Newfane Supervisor Timothy R. Horanburg said he expects the Town Board to award a construction contract for the breakwall April 28, with work to begin in May and be complete by year's end.