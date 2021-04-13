A new risk on Lake Ontario: falling water levels

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Water levels "are lower than we anticipated, but they're not in any sort of critical state yet, and they're not necessarily going to be," said Carmichael, the secretary of the board's U.S. section.

"There is a risk that low water could persist during the summer, but there's still some uncertainty in the forecast," Carmichael said.

Besides the weather, another reason for uncertainty is the level of Lake Erie, which flows into Lake Ontario through the Niagara River.

As of Friday, Lake Erie's level was 15 inches above its long-term average, although it was 17 inches lower than last year at this time.

Lake Ontario, on the other hand, is 12 inches below its long-term average and 28 inches below its April 2020 reading, according to the Corps of Engineers.

Tuesday, the water level at Olcott was 244.84 feet above sea level. Flood stage at Olcott is 248 feet, while the reading that begins to endanger safe navigation is 243.3 feet, Carmichael said.

In 2017 and 2019, there was heavy flood and erosion damage along the lakeshore. The state spent $400 million on flood relief and projects aimed at resisting rising water, including a $14 million breakwall to protect Olcott.