A new era for the Buffalo AKG Art Museum was launched Monday, as a host of politicians and museum leaders, along with invited guests, celebrated the formal opening of a museum that last opened its doors 1,316 days ago.

With a tent to keep about 350 invited guests assembled dry despite a persistent rain, speaker after speaker lauded the striking new three-story building named for benefactor Jeffrey E. Gundlach, the gloriously restored 1905 building and the reimagined 1962 building that now offers free admission.

"Welcome to the Buffalo AKG Art Museum," Gundlach said shortly after noon, in front of the new building that bears his name.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 6 months

He said he waited a long time to say those seven words.

Gundlach, who announced a $42.5 million matching grant in 2016 that launched fundraising for the AKG project, and others recalled the trying but ultimately successful effort to raise the $195 million for construction, and $35 million more for an operational endowment. They talked about what the enhanced campus will mean for civic pride and tourism, and the opportunity to see far more art than ever before from the museum's vaunted collection of modern and contemporary art.

The gallery will open free to the general public Thursday to Sunday, after an appreciation day for museum members and educators on Tuesday. Get digital tickets at the museum website, buffaloakg.org.