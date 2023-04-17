Sergii Koltsov was on the road in Austria as a truck driver when Russia invaded his homeland on Feb. 24, 2022. His wife and young daughter were home in Mukachevo, Western Ukraine, when the air raid sirens went off.

They were over 350 miles apart and separated by war. Now they had to figure out how to reunite anyplace but home.

As it turned out, home now is the Buffalo area. Koltsov and his family were able to relocate with the help of a new company created by another immigrant who settled in Buffalo to help displaced people find jobs in other countries.

The company, Joblio, is an app and labor marketing platform founded by Jon Purizhansky, an immigration lawyer whose family fled Belarus and landed in Buffalo when he was 16. Its aim is to help businesses find needed workers from around the world and help migrants resettle and succeed in good jobs smoothly and legally.

Leaving Ukraine

Over weeks of intermittent internet, Koltsov, his wife, Tanya Piatakova, and daughter, Dasha, 11, developed a plan to leave Ukraine. Koltsov would continue his yearlong trucking contract in the European Union, while arranging to meet them in Slovakia, 60 miles west of their town, after Dasha finished fifth grade.

School had gone online and the air raid alerts sounded three times a day, sending them to hide in the basement in the dark, Tanya said. In May, she found an apartment in Slovakia. On June 26, they packed what they could carry and took a bus to the Slovakian border, then waited aboard for seven hours to cross and join Sergii.

As refugees and migrants, the family may have faced a scary and uncertain path from there. Instead, they discovered Joblio, which helped them travel to Buffalo, with the promise of jobs, housing, visa and travel assistance and even free English lessons.

Even more important to Purizhansky, Joblio also fights human trafficking with a safe, humane, ethical way for people to seek a better life working in another country.

Purizhansky devised the Joblio concept in 2020 to address a gap in the labor market that wasn’t being filled by employment agencies like Manpower and Adecco, he said.

He spent the first months of the Covid pandemic writing a white paper on his idea and sharing it with his early advisers: John Gavigan, CEO of CreditVault and past president of 43 North, former state attorney general Dennis Vacco and former Manpower Group president David Arkless, among others.

Within a year he gained enough advisers and investors to launch Joblio with $4 million in seed funding, and several partner companies in need of workers in Canada and Lithuania, Purizhansky said.

Joblio has since helped hundreds of migrant workers and refugees find jobs while assisting employers willing to pay for reliable help filling jobs essential to their business.

It has helped Turkish citizens impacted by the devastating February earthquake, Ukrainian refugees escaping war and migrants from developing countries gain well-paying jobs without risking their safety or finances.

Now, Joblio is expanding to the U.S. starting in Western New York. Koltsov and family are among the first to arrive, and Joblio is helping Sergii get his commercial driver's license and Tanya a cooking job at Danny’s Restaurant in Buffalo.

Why WNY?

Western New York is the perfect place to pilot Joblio US, says Gavigan. There are more than 10 million job vacancies in the U.S., 38,000 of them in WNY and 4,000 of those in manufacturing alone, he said.

Purizhansky says the reason so many jobs aren’t filled is employers aren’t looking in the right place, especially for vocational workers. As he puts it, “People who work with their hands don’t use Indeed,” the job search website.

He says people who live in developed nations in the Global North are accumulating more generational wealth and having fewer babies, resulting in a declining number of people willing to work in trades like plumbing and welding or less-skilled jobs like agriculture and hospitality.

At the same time, poorer nations in the Global South have a growing population of people willing to work with their hands but fewer opportunities to earn a decent wage in their home countries, he said.

“No one really knows the extent of global migration,” Purizhansky said. “What we do know is that in the Global South, the only way for someone to experience upward mobility is to move to an economically successful ecosystem.”

While educated professionals can navigate immigration policies and the logistics of finding employment in another country, too often people without resources turn to middlemen who end up exploiting them, Purizhansky said.

Meanwhile, large employers looking for workers tend to start in their own ecosystem – in their own country and language – which Purizhansky said “is like looking for a black cat in a dark room where there is no cat. You’re going to look forever and not find it.”

When employers do look to other countries that speak other languages, they also may encounter a series of middlemen who end up recruiting people who don’t understand what they are being hired for and have no support system in the host country, Purizhansky said.

He said a frequent scenario is the workers arrive, quickly find they aren’t qualified for the job or it’s not what they expected and “run away.” He cited studies indicating that a majority of migrants who travel to the EU for promised jobs end up leaving them within the first 90 days.

The worst-case scenarios are the migrants who end up exploited, abused or even dead from human trafficking. “All human trafficking begins with a promise of a better future in another country,” Purizhansky said.

Joblio provides a labor marketplace and platform that eliminates middlemen and discourages human trafficking. Its website states, “No worker should pay to find work.”

Besides harming migrant workers, the "parasitic element living inside the migrant labor ecosystem" also hurts corporate employers who lose efficiency and revenues, and governments that suffer the consequences of human rights abuses, including crime, Purizhansky said.

How it works

Joblio has “ambassadors” – mostly nongovernmental organizations – in 47 countries who help employers and workers connect through its app.

The app lets workers search available jobs posted in their own language and engage directly with the employers. Joblio vets its client employers before posting their jobs and vets the applicants for those employers. Once hired, Joblio then assists workers with work permits, visas and travel plans as well as education on the host country’s culture and laws.

On arrival, Joblio sets them up with agencies that assist with basic needs like housing, transportation and English classes, and also helps them navigate issues like getting a Social Security card, driver’s license or car loan.

Purizhansky jokes that Joblio “babysits” migrant workers, but the official Joblio term is ACE – applicant concierge experience – which is a game-changer for employee retention, he said.

“Employee turnover in the U.S. is over 40%,” he said. “Our partners are seeing 95 and 96% retention.”

Partner employers in Canada include Sobeys/Safeway and FGF Brands, Purizhansky said. Joblio’s first employer in WNY is The Buffalo News, which is hiring some Ukrainian refugees in its mailroom.

Gavigan and Purizhansky have been meeting with the Buffalo Niagara Manufacturing Alliance to place more migrant workers, while Mark Reimann, Joblio’s new vice president for U.S. operations, is working with the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center in Buffalo to recruit refugees already here.

Reimann joined Joblio after 27 years as a special agent with Homeland Security, where he fought human trafficking from the law enforcement side.

“I know the trials and tribulations that migrants go through,” he said. “And to be part of people coming together to do what’s right and good, that gives me purpose.”

Reimann has been helping resettle Joblio’s first five Ukrainian families, who all arrived in January, spent a few weeks at a hotel in Amherst and moved into a Niagara Falls apartment complex last month.

One family's journey

Koltsov, Piatakova and their daughter are among them. They say their journey here was the opposite of what a refugee might expect. Piatakova described it as “calm.”

They found Joblio on the internet and used its chat function to ask about finding work in the U.S. Joblio’s chief marketing officer, Esther Katz, is originally from Kyiv, so she reached out directly to help sponsor them through the U.S. United for Ukrainians program and assist with travel to Buffalo.

Over four days they traveled by bus to Warsaw and Berlin, then took an 11-hour flight to JFK airport and from there to Buffalo. Joblio ACE reps guided them and greeted them at the airports, they said.

“We had no family and friends, but we felt at peace and calm,” Piatakova said, speaking Ukrainian with Purishansky translating.

In Buffalo, they were met by Jewish Family Services of WNY, which put them up at the Extended Stay America in Amherst while preparing apartments for them. By the time they moved into their new apartment, Dasha was enrolled in fifth grade at Geraldine Mann Elementary School in Niagara Falls and JFS volunteers had completely outfitted their two-bedroom apartment.

“We came in and it had everything – toothbrushes, toothpaste, food, furniture, brand-new bedsheets, even flowers they bring us,” Koltsov said.

While acclimating, they are taking English and cultural assimilation classes via JFS. They have made friends with other Ukrainian families in their complex, members of a local church and JFS volunteers. Daria is quickly becoming fluent in English and enjoying school.

Reimann has been helping the couple in the process of getting their driver’s licenses and a car loan through the Buffalo Ukrainian Federal Credit Union. They look forward to starting work once they can drive. They also loved Amherst and want to move there eventually.

“Everyone here smiles and says hello,” Piatakova said of the Buffalo area. “This is a culture shock because in Eastern Europe, people only smile when something is funny. Here, people smile to be nice.”