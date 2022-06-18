A mourning Black community celebrates Juneteenth in Buffalo with pride

They're Black. They're proud. And they won't be intimidated.

That was the message of Buffalo's Black community on Saturday as hundreds marched down Genesee Street in celebration of Juneteenth.

2022 Juneteenth Parade

"We are still here," said Donald Jones Jr., who grew up on the East Side. "And we're going to keep coming out."

People clad in the red, black and green of the Black liberation flag celebrated the date in 1865 when a Civil War general arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform the country's last enslaved people that they were officially free.

Exuberance coursed through the sun-soaked crowd gathered at Genesee and Moselle streets for the Juneteenth parade, which kicked off the two-day festival at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. This was, after all, the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 that the Juneteenth Festival was held in person.

"I just think that this is great, especially since we weren’t able to do this for a couple of years," said Jason Jackson of North Buffalo. "It’s great to get people out here and have something that’s ours."

But the pain and sadness of last month's racist massacre at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue was evident. The names of 10 Black Buffalonians who were gunned down by a white supremacist were displayed on a float in the parade. Some remarked that – had they chosen to do their shopping at a different time on May 14 – they could have been victims.

"As a Black man, why can’t I just live my life?" Jackson said. "Why is it that my mere presence irritates people so much to the point that they have to gun us down in cold blood? The amount of things you can’t do being a Black person in the United States, you add grocery shopping to that list. You can’t even do that."

Jackson, who is Black, noted that his wife is white and his son is mixed-race. He attended the festival Saturday because he said he wanted to encourage students at the nearby B.U.I.L.D. Community School, where he is an administrator. He said lawmakers need to pass reforms to keep weapons out of the reach of hateful extremists, especially near schools.

"Don’t get me wrong – I love my country. But when you look at places across the globe, it’s just like, man ... they don’t have the same problems that we do," Jackson said. "The amount of hate that’s being spewed."

One block away, a large flatbed displayed a sign calling for an end to white supremacy, perhaps the most visible reference to the massacre. Nearly a dozen young girls in the bed of a pickup truck also held signs that stated "END WHITE SUPREMACY: Juneteenth is about POWER to the PEOPLE."

"This is beautiful," said Yvette Callahan, 48, of Buffalo. "The kids, the grandkids, the great-nieces: bring ‘em all out."

There were no calls for violence or retaliation. Instead, Callahan said she would respond to the actions of Payton Gendron, the accused Tops shooter, with love and compassion.

"Maybe if he had a little more love in his life," Callahan said of Gendron, "then who knows. You never know what sparked him to get him to where he is at. Love conquers evil every time."

As Callahan organized her young sign-holders from True Bethel Baptist Church, Mayor Byron W. Brown told onlookers that he would work to make Buffalo a national model for how to recover from a traumatic event.

"Hate will not prevail," the mayor said. "Evil will not prevail. Love and unity will prevail. This community will be built up."

State Attorney General Letitia James, who marched in the parade, quoted Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech, where King stated, "With this faith, we will be able to hew out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope."

"Let us all remember that we are stones of hope," James said. "Let us all lift up those 10 individuals who have gone away. Let us march on and continue to focus on our struggle, and let everyone know, that inequity still exists in South Buffalo, East Buffalo, and that all of us have a responsibility and a duty to do more, but we’ve got to do it together. This is not just the responsibility of the African American community."

Donald Jones Jr. and Breanna Jones grew up on the East Side and now live in Cheektowaga. They said it was important for them to bring their four children to Juneteenth as a show of support against racism and hate.

"We have to keep being out here for our people and our community, and letting everyone know, you can’t hide from this and just tuck your tail and run," Jones said. "You've got to stand up and stand forward."

Both Joneses said parents are also responsible for rooting out hate and preventing their kids from growing into isolated and vengeful people who bring violence to society.

"That’s why you have to watch what your kids are doing," Donald Jones said, referring to the Tops shooter. "You have to be there for them and be around and make sure. I can tell you one thing: If one of my kids was playing around with crap like that, I would know."

Callahan said the Juneteenth parade was proof that while the Tops shooter killed 10 members of the Black community, he failed in his attempts to crush its spirit.

"It’s going to bring us closer together," she said. "One person cannot stop the show."

