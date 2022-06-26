A mother and daughter were working in Tops when the shooting started. This is their story

On the one-month anniversary of the massacre at Tops, Fragrance Harris Stanfield spoke to the crowd that had gathered to mark the occasion at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Landon Street, next to the chain-link fence and mounds of flowers, candles, balloons and signs that surround the shuttered supermarket.

One of her daughters, YAHnia Brown-McReynolds, stood nearby.

"I'm grateful to be able to stand here and address this group of individuals because you're here to listen to what we have to say about what happened to us," Stanfield said.

As much as anyone, she and her daughter know firsthand what happened: They both were working at Tops on May 14.

Since that day, Stanfield has made it her mission to tell her story. She has been interviewed on local and national media. She spoke at the March for Our Lives on Jefferson Avenue. She was among those who met with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland when he came to Buffalo to announce federal charges against the gunman.

She tells her story to stand up for the survivors and to make sure people remember that the attack wasn't random.

"I think we're forgetting that Black people were targeted in this," she said in an interview June 14. "This wasn't just a mass shooting, right? This was a hate crime. Someone came in there who hated Black people and wanted to kill them. And because I worked there, they came to kill me ... They knew that there were going to be Black Tops employees in that store. So I was a target."

So was her daughter.

She hopes people take that into consideration as her family and those of the other Tops workers, the customers who were inside the store and the people who live in the neighborhood around Tops who relied on that store, try to move past their trauma.

They have appreciated the outpouring of love. But, Stanfield said she has found that the various charitable efforts aren't always helpful and the resources being made available to the survivors and families of victims are often maddeningly difficult to navigate.

"What we need," Stanfield said, "is compassion."

Just before the shootings began, Stanfield remembered, she felt a sharp pain in her shoulder.

"It's my stress point," she said.

Stanfield, a married mother of seven who has three degrees, said she is not one to show she is feeling stress. But she said nothing in particular was stressing her out that day. Looking back, she wondered if she somehow felt something was about to happen.

A lot of things were unusual about that day, she and her daughter said.

Both women are customer service leads at Tops. That means they are supervisors for the front of the store – where the checkout lines are. Brown-McReynolds started working at Tops about a year ago. Stanfield joined her there in December. Brown-McReynolds had just returned to working at Tops after six weeks of maternity leave. That Saturday was the last day of her first week back since having her baby, Aniyah, her second child.

Stanfield started at 7 a.m. and Brown-McReynolds was supposed to start at 8:30 a.m.

"I took the wrong bus," Brown-McReynolds said. "I took it going the wrong way and it was my last $2."

She called her mother who had to leave Tops to come pick her up in her truck.

Earlier that afternoon, there had been a rush of customers and all of the lines were filled with shoppers. But by 2 p.m. things had quieted down, unusual for a Saturday.

About 30 workers were at Tops at that time, Stanfield said. "It's kind of like a shift change period," Stanfield said, which happens between 1 and 3:30 p.m.

Stanfield recognized a regular customer, Grady Lewis, was approaching the checkout area. He wanted to buy a bottle of Calypso soda.

She told him she would cash him out and opened up Register 6, next to the EZ Scan self-checkout stations where her daughter was working.

Stanfield dropped her locker keys, which she kept on her wrist and she bent down to get them. That's when she felt that strange pain in her shoulder.

She began turning toward her daughter when they heard gunshots outside.

At first, everyone inside the store seemed to freeze in place.

"Honestly, sadly, I didn't think it had anything to do with us, right? I didn't think it would come into the store. So we didn't move," Stanfield said. "People did not run."

People thought they were safe inside.

But they were not.

The gunman had just gotten out of his car dressed in combat gear and armed with an AR-15 scrawled with racist epithets and the names of other mass shooters, according to police. He shot four people immediately in the parking lot, killing three of them, according to a federal criminal complaint against him. He continued inside.

Stanfield said she realized that the danger was headed toward her and her daughter when she saw the store's security guard, Aaron Salter Jr. backing into the store.

"That's how we knew we needed to run," Stanfield said.

She grabbed her daughter's arm and began to run. She thought her daughter was running, too, but instead Brown-McReynolds froze and then crouched down beneath Register 6.

Someone yelled: "He's shooting back at him!"

"He is?" another person replied.

Stanfield believes they were talking about Salter, who police have said exchanged gunfire with the shooter before he was killed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Stanfield started to run and lost her shoes. She remembered how slippery the floor was as she tried to run around the bins of sales good and through the aisles.

Stanfield got knocked to the ground near the freezer. Her keys went flying.

She managed to get back up and began trying to figure out which way she should go. There was the entrance at the front which they had been told to use in an emergency. There were offices in the back. There were also bathrooms. Those all had locks, but she also didn't want to get stuck.

Then a co-worker yelled out: "To the back!"

Stanfield started running toward the back of the supermarket.

In the meantime, Brown-McReynolds was trying to hide under the register.

"I had my eyes shut," she said and then demonstrated how she put her hand over her own mouth to try to keep from making a sound.

She would later see on the video that the killer livestreamed from a GoPro camera on his helmet that he walked past her twice but somehow didn't see her.

"When I finally opened my eyes, he was still shooting around," Brown-McReynolds said. She looked over to the next checkout lane and saw a co-worker lying there. He had been shot but was alive.

He put his finger to his lips to silently signal to her to stay quiet. "I was crying. I'm just sitting there crying. I was like, 'God, this is really happening,' " she said.

Stanfield ran out the back of the store when she realized her daughter wasn't there. She ran out to Riley Street and momentarily collapsed in a driveway.

She found the co-worker who had yelled to everyone to run to the back.

"Where is she?" she asked of her daughter to everyone she saw.

Stanfield raced back to the back of the store and tried to get back to the main floor. Other people were also trying to get back in. By that time, police were there and stopped them from going into the store.

They could hear SWAT officers banging on doors. For a moment, they thought it was more gunfire.

They were led back outside, and Stanfield kept asking if anyone had seen her daughter.

She was out in back of the store when someone yelled to her: "She's over here!"

Stanfield ran to her.

Brown-McReynolds had stayed under the register until police officers came inside. When the gunfire stopped, she started trying to call her mother, her father, anyone she could contact. Her boyfriend picked up.

"Sir, my mom is in here," she told an officer. The officer didn't answer her. He seemed to be looking for direction from a supervisor. "What are we doing with these people?" the officer said. "Are we escorting them out?"

Brown-McReynolds felt like the officer wasn't listening to her. She said she was terrified and just wanted to find her mother.

The officer led her and other survivors through the front of the store and out the front door.

"I see all the bodies," she said. "I'm crying."

The women found each other and hugged. Stanfield wouldn't let go of her daughter.

Stanfield's husband soon arrived. She wanted him to go get her some shoes from the Dollar Store on the next block over, but police stopped them. "That's the least of our worries," the officer said.

Stanfield, Brown-McReynolds and other survivors were soon escorted to a Metro Bus that had been commandeered to take witnesses to police headquarters to be interviewed.

Stanfield recounted how they were in the bathroom of the headquarters building when they were suddenly told to stay inside. She believes they were walking the accused shooter, Payton Gendron, through that hallway to a room for questioning.

Stanfield said she was then taken to a room where she was left by herself.

"I'm just sitting there and you could hear voices outside and you could hear people walking by ... I was just sitting there waiting. It seemed like forever," she said.

Eventually, a detective came in and introduced himself and asked her her name. He asked if she saw the shooter. She said no and they told her she could leave.

Stanfield understands that the scene was chaotic and that people were doing their jobs and that the people and charities who came to help and to provide food and meals have meant well.

But she wants people to know what she believes the people affected by the shooting need.

Tops has continued to pay the workers, Stanfield said, but many people, including her, had second jobs that they're too traumatized to return to. Stanfield also works as a substitute teacher for Buffalo schools, she said, but she doesn't get paid for that if she can't teach.

What she and other survivors need is more compassionate and better coordinated help, she said.

She suggested that instead of piecemeal aid for rent, bills, transportation and food, she would like survivors and victims to be able to show how much they would be making if everything was normal and then for the aid groups to simply cut a check.

"It's hard to say what we all need. We need different things. The shoppers need their transaction money back. People need to be able to grocery shop on their own and if they can't get out of the house, then give them Instacart," she said, and let them choose the groceries they want.

The Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund has been set up to collect and disperse monetary donations for the families of those killed and survivors of the shooting. That money, administered by the National Compassion Fund, won't be distributed for several months.

Stanfield said she is not the quiet type and is always willing to speak up. "I'm the person who says what has to be said," she said.

And that's why, she said, she will continue to advocate for survivors like herself.

"I was saved," she said. "I was spared. I was left alive. So ... I feel compelled. I feel it right now. I can feel it with all my being that this is what I'm supposed to do."

