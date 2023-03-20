Some communities love the idea of "No Mow May," an effort designed to provide sustenance for early pollinators by not cutting the grass.

But for the village of Orchard Park, the vision of grass growing wild for an entire month in spring was the equivalent of a lawn mower that's out of gas: a non-starter.

So at their next meeting, Village Board members will consider allowing residents to take part in the initiative on a smaller scale: allowing them to not cut a 2-by-2-foot section of their lawns in May.

Letting a piece of grass the size of a large pizza box go "wild" for four weeks was not exactly what the Orchard Park Garden Club had in mind when it went to the board last month. But members are adapting to the smaller footprint.

"If they said 2-feet-by-2-feet, we'll work with that," said garden club member Carol-Jo Pope. "No problem. We're very creative ladies."

The communities that are encouraging their homeowners to take part in No Mow May – including Buffalo and East Aurora – are doing so to follow the model originally started in Great Britain. The idea is that by not mowing the lawn until June, the grass will continue to provide habitat and food sources for bees, butterflies and other critters that pollinate plants.

But letting a well-manicured lawn go to seed was too much for village officials in Orchard Park.

"In May, grass grows a lot. There's going to be issues even getting it cut if it's not mowed all of May," Orchard Park Mayor Jo Ann Litwin Clinton said of the debate, which was first reported in the Orchard Park Bee. "We’ve got concerns about rodents and ticks and all the other things that come along with the good pollinators."

Orchard Park is not alone in having standards for property maintenance; most municipalities have codes preventing overgrown lawns. The village code prevents overgrowth of brush, grass and weeds, but does not specify how tall grass can be. The village policy has been to enforce a 6-inch policy, the mayor said.

And this is far from the first time a Western New York community has found itself in the middle of a lawn debate. Three years ago, Amherst threatened to cut Queen Anne's lace at a Meadow Stream Court home because it was considered a weed, which violated the town code. And in the 1980s, in a case that drew international attention, a Kenmore man got in a tussle with the village over his refusal to cut his lawn and his neighbors conducted a clandestine mowing.

No Mow May is a hit-and-miss proposition. Williamsville Village Board members plan to vote to waive the grass cutting rules, but have not decided whether to waive it for two or four weeks.

Karima Bondi, president of the Willowlawn Block Club in Parkside and a proponent of No Mow May, said the point of the month is the lack of sustenance for pollinators.

"People take a lot of pride in their homes and their yards, as do I," she said. "It can be daunting to think of a locale not mowing their lawns until June."

She said she has neighbors who have no yards but put out planters. Part of the initiative is to rethink the whole idea of a lawn as a lush green expanse that is sprayed with pesticide and weedicide, she said.

"What they're really being encouraged to do is have awareness of what our lawns are doing and what an ecological nightmare they are," Bondi said.

The Orchard Park Garden Club is planning to publicize the initiative as a "quilting bee," and encourage residents to grow flowers in the square.

"We'll have a ruler in the ground with the No Mow May logo on it," Pope said.

She said club members will photograph the different squares, put them together in a quilt-like collage and hope to create a poster.

"I went there to raise awareness that there was something out there, an option for homeowners to take if they want to support emerging spring pollinators," Pope said.

Clinton said the 2-by-2-foot squares are a compromise.

"We're not going to let everyone's lawn go wild for May," she said. "Our yards in the village are just a small postage stamp."

But the village is not anti-pollinators. Clinton said the village is declaring the month of May Monarch Butterfly Month, and will plant milkweed and fruit trees at the Department of Public Works barn to attract the butterflies.

"Our mission to encourage the public to be aware of environmental concerns," said Mary Ann Agnello, president of the Orchard Park Garden Club. "It's like anything new, it just takes time to become more established."