For some streets in Buffalo, the reminders of the October storm that devastated the region in 2006 are both invisible and everywhere: the trees that are no longer there.

But a local organization is working to change that.

The Buffalo Green Funds Re-Tree program will be taking root again this fall. The fund is asking Buffalo communities and organizations that have a need for trees in their neighborhood to send in requests and applications.

A volunteer fall planting is scheduled for Nov. 4.

"We are looking for groups that have an interest in greening up their streetscape to apply for a limited number of bare-root trees that we will procure for them," said Paul D. Maurer, chairman of Re-Tree WNY.

The re-tree initiative was first started in 2006 in response to the October 2006 surprise snowstorm, which struck Western New York and was particularly devastating in Buffalo. The storm dumped 20 inches of snow and ice on the region, causing falling branches to bring down power lines, leaving thousands of homes without electricity for days.

The power eventually came back. In many places, the trees never did.

But Maurer said other issues have caused Western New York to exponentially lose trees, such as the rise of the emerald ash borer that kills ash trees. Maurer said about 20% of all trees in Western New York are ash trees.

"We have lost a ton of trees that way. I can't even tell you how many hundreds and thousands across Western New York," Maurer said.

New trees would be planted between sidewalks and streets. Nearby homeowners could be asked to assist by watering the trees after they are planted. Organizations can apply to be chosen for the planting by visiting buffalogreenfund.org/tree-requests-from-re-tree.

"The thing we are talking about now is trying to make trees available to different organizations in the city," Maurer said.

Once each request is approved by Re-Tree and the City of Buffalo, up to 12 to 15 trees can be allocated for each organization's project. Organizations are being asked to identify locations and spots in their neighborhood that need trees.

The types of trees that will be planted are determined by the City of Buffalo Forestry Department, but requests for any specific trees will be taken into consideration. Participating organizations will be asked to coordinate transportation for trees and other materials ahead of the planting on Nov. 3. One representative from each participating organization will be required to attend a tree planting workshop on Oct. 28.

The deadline to apply for the fall planting is Sept. 4. For more information on the program, visit Re-TreeWNY.org or BuffaloGreenFund.org.