The Bills announced Wednesday the departure of executive vice president/chief operating officer Ron Raccuia, who was the organization’s point person for securing a stadium financing deal.

The team cited a “new management committee,” in reshuffling the decks on the business side of the front office.

“After taking time over the past several months to evaluate the business side of our operation, we wanted to revamp and improve our structure,” owner/CEO Terry Pegula said in a statement. “We have a tremendous amount of confidence in this management committee we have constructed.”

Pegula has added team president to his title. A look at the other individuals:

John Roth

Roth was named the executive vice president/chief operating officer, replacing Raccuia.

Earlier this year, Roth was named chief operating officer of the Sabres and Pegula Sports & Entertainment and will work in all three roles.

Prior to joining the Sabres, Roth worked 24 years at Fidelity Investments.

Kathryn D’Angelo

Named general counsel of the Bills earlier this year, D’Angelo has added the senior vice president of business administration title.

D’Angelo joined the Bills’ legal team in 2016 and was elevated to interim general counsel last year. In her new role, she will lead the team’s security, human resources and marketing departments.

D’Angelo graduated from Northeastern and University at Buffalo School of Law.

Josh Dziurlikowski

Dziurlikowski was promoted from vice president of finance to senior vice president of finance and administration, overseeing the team’s community relations, operations, guest experience and information technology departments.

Dziurlikowski joined the Bills in 2007 as assistant controller and was promoted to controller in 2013 and vice president of finance in 2021.

Also, the Bills announced the hiring of Penny Semaia as vice president of stadium relations. He joins the Bills after working as senior associate athletic director/student life at the University of Pittsburgh.

Semaia, according to the team, will work with vice president of stadium development John Polka and vice president of create/stadium design Frank Cravotta during construction of the new stadium.