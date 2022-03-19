A local llama wants to be a famous bunny. And she just might get her wish

Eclipse, who got her name because she was born Aug. 21, 2017, the day of a solar eclipse, is mellow and doesn't mind wearing a headband with pink bunny ears. She stood calmly outside the Tim Hortons in Gowanda with Diego Thursday as people came up to take selfies with her and pet her. Diego was trying to generate interest and votes Thursday.

"Does she spit?" more than one person asked. Not usually, except perhaps when she is being seen by a veterinarian, was the answer.

"I've never seen such a beautiful horse," said one man, who even after he was told she is a llama said he would vote for her in the competition.

Because of her calm nature, Diego wants to have her certified in pet therapy. She's already gone to schools, will help out at a summer library program and will be in the St. Patrick's Day parade Sunday.

Eclipse likes the good life, like going into the family home and lying down – when she's not staying in the barn.

"She comes inside and she's very comfortable in here, she doesn't like to come out," Tanya Camacho said. "I think it's because she was a bottle baby. Our other ones aren't that way."