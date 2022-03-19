A local llama wants to be a famous bunny. And she just might get her wish

Wanted: Calm animal who likes standing still, wearing bunny ears, being the center of attention at Easter time and does not mind being compared to a frog.
Enter Eclipse, the llama from Gowanda who wants to be the next Cadbury bunny.
The company known for chocolate and the Cadbury Creme Egg put the word out to owners of every kind of pet to try out to become the next fill-in bunny. The winner will be featured in a television commercial to be filmed this month.
So, of course, Diego Camacho decided to enter Eclipse, his 4-year-old, nearly 400-pound llama who he's known since she was a cria – or baby. But Eclipse needs a lot of online votes at bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com to be successful. The deadline for voting is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
Diego met Eclipse in 2017 at the state fair, when he was showing another llama. Her mother had died and she needed to be bottle fed. After the fair he went to the farm on weekends to give her bottles of milk.
"After I went more and more over there, I really got quite attached to her," Diego, 16, said.
He saved his money and bought her when she was about 6 months old. Since then, his family has acquired five other llamas, but none like Eclipse.
Eclipse, who got her name because she was born Aug. 21, 2017, the day of a solar eclipse, is mellow and doesn't mind wearing a headband with pink bunny ears. She stood calmly outside the Tim Hortons in Gowanda with Diego Thursday as people came up to take selfies with her and pet her. Diego was trying to generate interest and votes Thursday.
"Does she spit?" more than one person asked. Not usually, except perhaps when she is being seen by a veterinarian, was the answer.
"I've never seen such a beautiful horse," said one man, who even after he was told she is a llama said he would vote for her in the competition.
Support Local Journalism
Because of her calm nature, Diego wants to have her certified in pet therapy. She's already gone to schools, will help out at a summer library program and will be in the St. Patrick's Day parade Sunday.
Eclipse likes the good life, like going into the family home and lying down – when she's not staying in the barn.
"She comes inside and she's very comfortable in here, she doesn't like to come out," Tanya Camacho said. "I think it's because she was a bottle baby. Our other ones aren't that way."
Diego takes her to shows across the United States, where she is judged in performance, pack and costume classes. He wants to get an apprenticeship to become a judge in llama shows.
"She does a lot of costume classes so we dress her up in a lot of costumes," Diego said.
"She had a dragon head one time and she couldn't see out of it, so it took a while for her to get used to him and follow him," said Diego's mother, Tanya. "Now she gets dressed head to toe."
Diego entered Eclipse in the competition last year and again this year, and the family was surprised when she was named a finalist this year.
After being named one of the top 10 finalists, Diego had to make a video of Eclipse.
"He said 'I don't even know how to make a video.' And some of the videos were so professional," Tanya Camacho said of the other nine finalists.
One of the requirements for the contest is for the winner to "be able to perform for camera and remain reasonably stationary while wearing bunny ears." No problem there. She stood outside Tim Hortons for several hours Thursday.
Last year's winner was Betty, a green tree frog, so Eclipse, with white and golden fiber – the wool that has to be brushed to maintain her great mane – may have the advantage there.