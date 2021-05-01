 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A little snow for parts of Western New York Saturday morning
0 comments

A little snow for parts of Western New York Saturday morning

Support this work for $1 a month

Parts of Western New York woke up to a little bit of snow on Saturday, the first day of May, according to the National Weather Service of Buffalo.

Here are some of the snow totals reported to the weather service:

Alfred - 0.5 inches

Franklinville - 1.5 inches

Pavilion - 1 inch

Boston - 0.2 inches

Wyoming - 2.1 inches

Maki Becker

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: As Covid cases drop in Canada, focus turns to border shutdown rules

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News