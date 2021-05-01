A little snow for parts of Western New York Saturday morning

Parts of Western New York woke up to a little bit of snow on Saturday, the first day of May, according to the National Weather Service of Buffalo.
Here are some of the snow totals reported to the weather service:
Alfred - 0.5 inches
Franklinville - 1.5 inches
Pavilion - 1 inch
Boston - 0.2 inches
Wyoming - 2.1 inches
