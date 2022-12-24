'A life or death situation': In Cheektowaga, hundreds of motorists stranded, many without power

In Cheektowaga, police were working in tandem with volunteer fire crews and highway department crews to try to get to people in peril – either stranded in cars or stuck in their freezing homes after the power went out.

"We've had at least 500 calls," said Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould late Saturday morning. "We have probably 250 calls pending now."

The top priority was for calls from people stranded in their vehicles. Dispatchers were taking down their locations and phone numbers and checking back in periodically to see how much fuel they had left.

The first to be rescued were people with medical conditions or with children in their vehicles, Gould said. Town police rescued about 200 people and took them to shelters set up at volunteer fire halls and one at a school. Getting to them was treacherous. Not only was the weather terrible and visibility down to zero, there were vehicles abandoned all over roadways. There was a tractor trailer jack-knifed all the way across Union Road at one point.

What he couldn't believe was that despite the blinding blizzard conditions outside and the numerous pleas from public officials for people to stay off the roads, people continued to try to drive.

"We would go through Walden and Union and clear it out and make sure everyone was out of their cars. Then 20 minutes later, there would be cars stuck again," Gould said. "People clearly didn't heed the travel ban. It's definitely a life or death situation. They're risking their lives."

By Saturday morning, two deaths had been reported in the town.

Details were not immediately available, but it was believed it was people who had medical emergencies while at home. "We couldn't get there quick enough to get them to the hospital," Gould said.

There could be others.

Cheektowaga police had received reports of people who may have wandered away from their vehicles.

"We had a call of a man outside in a snowbank – unknown life status. We did our best to get there," Gould said. He didn't have an update on that man's status. There was a call about another person, but police couldn't find that person. Gould said there was no way to tell whether the caller was mistaken.

Now, worries are growing about what to do for people who have gone without power, some more than 24 hours.

"That's starting to become critical issue," Gould said.