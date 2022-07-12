A legal battle could ensue over redrawn boundaries for Common Council districts

The saga of Buffalo's reapportionment could end up in a courtroom.

The Buffalo Common Council contends it cannot accept other options for district boundaries.

Amid criticism, amended Common Council map tweaks reapportionment plan The Common Council decided on Monday to allow at least a few more days for the public to review proposed changes to council district boundaries.

But if the Council approves its amended version of what the city’s reapportionment commission developed, there will be a legal challenge, said attorney Adam Bojak, a volunteer with Our City Action Buffalo community group, which has promoted its own version of a district map for the Council.

The Council may not be able to accept additional maps like the one that Our City Action has developed, but the Council’s hands are not tied, Bojak said. The Council can still amend the redistricting map submitted by the city’s reapportionment commission, he said.

"The Common Council made changes to the map that the commission gave them," Bojak said Tuesday. "And they have the ability to make more changes anytime they want before it comes up for a vote as long as they follow the proper procedure. We can’t just walk in and give them something to vote on. We don’t have that legal authority, but they do. They have the legal authority to throw out the commission’s map right now."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

At Tuesday's Common Council session, Assistant Corporation Counsel Carin Gordon explained the redistricting process.

“At this point, the commission has been decommissioned," Gordon said. "They have completed their task. Without the ... commission to accept new additional maps or plans, at this point the most the Common Council can do is accept comments and consideration."

The city’s redistricting process and product has drawn increased criticism from hundreds of residents organized by Our City Action Buffalo, which contends the proposed district lines the Council will vote on do not take into account neighborhoods or promote racial fairness.

Tuesday's meeting was contentious from the start as residents and members of Our City Action and PUSH Buffalo packed Council chambers on the 13th floor of City Hall.

When the Council began to discuss the item and hear from the assistant corporation counsel, many in the audience stood up and chanted, “This is what democracy looks like."

Individuals repeatedly interrupted the city lawyer as she explained the redistricting process.

Council President Darius Pridgen asked audience members several times to quiet down.

The Council did not act on its amended redistricting map, partially to give more time for residents to review it.