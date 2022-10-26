A lawyer and a police officer both tout their experience in race for Cheektowaga justice

Election day this year is an off-year for many communities, and one of the only local contests in Erie County is for town justice in Cheektowaga, where an attorney and a retired police sergeant are vying for votes.

Town justices will be elected in 15 towns in Erie County, but the only other contested local race outside Buffalo is for Marilla town justice, where Taylor A. Erhardt, who has the Democrat, Republican, Conservative and Working Families parties lines, is being challenged by Howard S. Lobaugh Jr., who is running on the Marilla Patriot Party line.

In Cheektowaga, John J. Wanat is running on his experience as a Cheektowaga police officer for 23 years. Jennifer A. Runfola also is running on her experience as a practicing attorney for 26 years.

Wanat, a registered Democrat, has the Republican and Conservative endorsements. Runfola, a Democrat, is on the Democratic and Working Families lines.

The candidates faced off in the Democratic and Conservative primaries in June. Wanat won the Conservative race, while Runfola beat him in the Democratic contest.

Runfola has been an Erie County assistant district attorney and served as the first female deputy town attorney in Cheektowaga. She also worked as a confidential law clerk for Erie County Court Judge Thomas P. Franczyk. She is in private practice, while also serving as an assistant town attorney and prosecutor.

She said she has practiced in village, town, county and supreme courts.

"It helps me on Day One to come out running. I'm well prepared to do what a judge needs to do on the first day of January," Runfola said.

Wanat retired last month as a sergeant. He also worked as a corrections officer before joining the town, and does not see his lack of a formal law degree as a drawback, because of his experience as a police officer interpreting laws and arresting suspects.

"I got my law degree on the streets," he said.

Runfola attended law school at the University at Buffalo and University of Akron, earning a degree from Akron. She was admitted to the bar in 1997.

Wanat has had crisis intervention and SWAT training, and has assisted at the Erie County police training academy, teaching recruits in mental health, critical incidents and officer involved shootings.

"You need an attorney when you get in trouble, not when you want to be judged," Wanat said.

Runfola said she has served in nearly every position a lawyer could hold in the courtroom.

"I bring a unique perspective," she said.

The Cheektowaga justice court collects the second highest amount of fines Western New York, but attorneys serving on the Cheektowaga bench have been in the minority. Two former police officers, David Stevens and James J. Speyer, are the current judges. Speyer, a former assistant police chief, is not running for re-election this year, creating the opening each of the candidates hopes to fill.