'A huge rumble': Building collapses at Genesee and Oak streets

That's when Legacy stepped in to buy Adler's portfolio in order to save them. But by the time the purchase closed in April 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic was in full swing, construction was temporarily shut down, and work was delayed. No one has been in the building for a year.

"The questionable safety of the building made it difficult to get people in there to evaluate it," Riley said.

In fact, Riley said, Legacy's architect was talking about the building on the phone with its engineer – offsite – when the company received a call from some of its workers, who were doing maintenance on some of the other nearby buildings and "heard some of the beams starting to crack."

He said the combination of the pandemic and financial uncertainties prevented Legacy from lining up the funding it needed in time to start the work, so it was "just picking things up again and about to move it forward" when the collapse occurred. "We were unable to access the necessary resources to fix the problem," he said. "If not for the pandemic, we would have been on this sooner."

Eamon said the company was starting to look at its options now, and echoed Renaldo's view that a partial demolition might be necessary to "maintain as much as possible."

"Moving forward, we're hoping to maintain the historic character of these properties as much as possible, and do our best to make this property whole again," he said.

Maki Becker

