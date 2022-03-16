'A huge, huge issue': Vets raise parking concerns about VA hospital at medical campus

But Matt Enstice, president and CEO of the medical campus, disagreed.

"We've developed a transportation system down here that functions very well," said Enstice, who has proposed possibly locating the VA hospital at the Summer-Best Metro Rail station. "And you know, I would love to, at the right time, engage with the veterans, engage with whoever's involved with the project, to talk through how can we find a solution to do whatever's in the best interest of the community."

To Welch, the veterans advocate, the best solution might not be a hospital right at the medical campus – which might call for construction of a multi-story parking garage – but one located on more spacious grounds not too far away. He speculated that the site of the vacant Commodore Perry Homes, east of the Cobblestone District and south of the New York State Thruway, might be an easily accessible bigger site for a new VA hospital.

In addition, Welch noted that a VA hospital at a larger site could consist of smaller, more welcoming buildings than the massive, forbidding multi-winged structure the VA now has on Bailey Avenue.

"That huge VA building has been an intimidating thing for an awful lot of veterans," Welch said. "It has reduced their desire to go there. I can tell you, there's a lot of Vietnam veterans that you take them to the facility and they look at the building and they say: 'There's no way in hell I'm going in there because if I do, I'm never going to get out.' "

