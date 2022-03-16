'A huge, huge issue': Vets raise parking concerns about VA hospital at medical campus

Buffalo-area veterans love the idea of a brand new state-of-the-art VA Medical Center – if it is easy to park there.
And if that new facility is at the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, they're not sure it will be.
That's the conclusion local veterans advocates have reached in recent days as they've gauged the opinions of their fellow vets about the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' preliminary proposal to build a $1 billion medical facility somewhere at or near the medical campus.
"Some of the veterans are not happy about it being down at the medical corridor," said Marlene Roll, the national and state legislative chairperson for Veterans of Foreign Wars. "It just means fighting the traffic further in."
Longtime Buffalo-area veterans advocate Patrick W. Welch agreed.
"The aging Buffalo VAMC will be replaced with a rightsized facility proximate to Buffalo’s health care corridor in order to increase synergies with neighboring providers and resources," the VA said in its recommendations to a congressionally mandated commission reviewing the agency's health facilities.
"To me, parking is a huge, huge issue," he said.
One thing that's not an issue, though, is the need for a new facility somewhere. Several veterans interviewed by The Buffalo News said the current hospital – built in 1949 – is showing its age. And those that have been to newer VA facilities in other states, like Welch and Jim Schaller of the Town of Tonawanda, stressed that their sleek, modern facilities far outclass Buffalo's behemoth VA hospital
"I think it would be a great venture," said Schaller, 75, a combat-wounded Vietnam veteran. "I think Western New York veterans deserve a new hospital."
Schaller, who lived in North Carolina for eight years, marveled at the VA facility he used in the Winston-Salem suburb of Kernersville. Set on a campus, the facility consists of several buildings for different medical specialties, and vets can park and then travel to individual buildings on golf carts.
"You know, when I returned to Buffalo, I thought to myself: Boy, it would be nice to have something like that here," he said.
The construction of a new VA facility at the Medical Campus would also mean a big change for the University District, which would lose the hundreds of employees and daily visitors who now frequent the veterans hospital.
That North Carolina hospital is near another major medical facility, making it easy for vets who need to visit both facilities to go back and forth. That being the case, Schaller said he favors a medical campus location, despite the parking issues.
Nurses at the current VA Medical Center don't have strong opinions on the location of the new hospital, but think one should be built, said Nicole White, director of the National Nurses United union at the facility.
"We do support innovation and advancement in health care, which includes new facilities," White said, adding that she's cautiously optimistic about the possibility of a new VA hospital in Buffalo. "However, the devil's in the details and I'm going to withhold further assessment until those are known."
The VA proposed a new hospital for Buffalo in its recommendation to a commission charged with modernizing the agency's health facilities. But the VA offered few details of what kind of facility it would like to build in Buffalo, other than saying it wants a location close to the medical campus.
But some vets – who are used to driving around for many minutes to find a space at the current VA hospital – put a priority on parking in the new location.
"I think it should be built right next to the new Bills stadium so we could share the parking lot," said Tom Konopka, 80, a Vietnam veteran who lives in North Tonawanda.
Otherwise, any new facility will have to have its own large parking facility, Konopka said.
Parking is a concern not only to veterans, but also to residents of the neighboring Fruit Belt neighborhood, said Dennice Barr, president of the Fruit Belt Advisory Council. She said adding another hospital to the area could make a bad situation worse.
"Look at what parking is right now for all of these medical buildings that we have in my neighborhood," she said. "They have turned the parking systems around every which way that they can think of and it's still not working. They still have issues with traffic."
But Matt Enstice, president and CEO of the medical campus, disagreed.
"We've developed a transportation system down here that functions very well," said Enstice, who has proposed possibly locating the VA hospital at the Summer-Best Metro Rail station. "And you know, I would love to, at the right time, engage with the veterans, engage with whoever's involved with the project, to talk through how can we find a solution to do whatever's in the best interest of the community."
To Welch, the veterans advocate, the best solution might not be a hospital right at the medical campus – which might call for construction of a multi-story parking garage – but one located on more spacious grounds not too far away. He speculated that the site of the vacant Commodore Perry Homes, east of the Cobblestone District and south of the New York State Thruway, might be an easily accessible bigger site for a new VA hospital.
In addition, Welch noted that a VA hospital at a larger site could consist of smaller, more welcoming buildings than the massive, forbidding multi-winged structure the VA now has on Bailey Avenue.
"That huge VA building has been an intimidating thing for an awful lot of veterans," Welch said. "It has reduced their desire to go there. I can tell you, there's a lot of Vietnam veterans that you take them to the facility and they look at the building and they say: 'There's no way in hell I'm going in there because if I do, I'm never going to get out.' "