A hint of hope? Taste of Buffalo to return in person this year
top story

A hint of hope? Taste of Buffalo to return in person this year

Taste of Buffalo

Crowds enjoy the food at the 2018 Taste of Buffalo on Saturday, July 7, 2018.

 Shuran Huang/News file photo

In an optimistic sign, the Taste of Buffalo will return this July in person after last year's event was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Taste of Buffalo has always existed to support our locally owned restaurants. After so many of them have endured unthinkable hardships during the pandemic, our mission is more important now than ever," Amber Hartman, chairwoman of this year's Taste of Buffalo 2021, said in a news release.

Organizers of the event said they are aware there may be some health restrictions in place over the summer. This year's event will have tickets to multiple sessions to be held over the weekend of July 10 and 11. The event will be held on Delaware Avenue and Niagara Square.

"We are working with our state and county officials to follow all safety guidelines that may be in place come this July," Hartman said.

Details on how and where to purchase session tickets will be announced later this year. 

After the in-person event was canceled last year, the nation's largest two-day food festival recast itself with 39 participating restaurants, food trucks and wineries offering full size meals for takeout. 

