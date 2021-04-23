A heartbreaking loss leads to new brain cancer podcast

Mental health counseling has helped Traphagen, also a social worker, handle her grief.

“I don't shy away from saying that if you are going through the loss of a loved one or a spouse, you should absolutely look at getting counseling,” she said. “It's not one size fits all. You have to find the right counselor to meet your needs. But counseling is providing me with some methods and tactics to try to help me cope on my worst days.”

Her dogs – a 15-year-old chocolate lab named Jazz and vizsla mix named Clara – have been helped, too.

“They’ve been very therapeutic,” Traphagen said. “They give me a lot of motivation. They force me to get up bright and early every morning and take care of them.”

She urged others in similar circumstances to grieve at their own pace, understand their needs and know what is best for themselves as they face a major change.

“For somebody who has lost somebody recently, the only thing I can truly suggest, based on what I'm going through now, is that while the road has shifted, it hasn't ended,” she said. “We have to hold out hope that things will get better for us. And you have to cling to whatever source of comfort will give you inner strength, whether it's faith, animals, nature, whatever can tether you to some type of inner balance and peace. Hold on to that.”

