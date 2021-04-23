A heartbreaking loss leads to new brain cancer podcast

Shannon and Michael Traphagen couldn’t have been happier at the start of summer in 2019.
Michael continued to thrive in his job as a lead project engineer at Moog in East Aurora.
Shannon Traphagen was about to publish her first novel, “Finding Morgan,” part of a trilogy she had envisioned writing for years.
And the couple, after struggling to conceive a child, were weeks away from adopting a newborn baby girl.
Brain cancer changed their life story.
“We went from having our cup full, and runneth over so to speak, to all of a sudden pumping the brakes on everything,” Shannon Traphagen said.
The months that followed included surgery, which gave them a short respite before radiation and chemotherapy treatments began. Remission, chemotherapy maintenance and a return to relative normalcy followed. And cancer recurrence came a year after Michael’s diagnosis.
He died last Oct. 29, at age 45.
“We were together for almost 20 years, so I'm grateful to have had that much time with him,” Shannon Traphagen said. “In the same respect, it's a double-edged sword because I'm only 44.”
She has plowed resolve to go on into a new effort, the "Game on Glio" podcast, to honor her husband, channel her grief and steel her remembrance – as well as let others who need to confront brain cancer know that they are not alone.
The first episode will premiere at 10 a.m. Thursday at thegameongliopodcast.podbean.com. It also will be added to the website thegameongliopodcast.com, which also has an ongoing blog called “Grace, Guidance, Gratitude,” as well as Spotify, Google podcasts, Apple and iTunes.
Traphagen has partnered on the podcast with Brains for the Cure, powered by the Head For the Cure Foundation, an online navigator designed to help brain tumor patients and caregivers with resources and the latest news to help advocate, educate and connect with other patients, caregivers and clinicians. It also focuses on research advances now and for the future.
“If I can find a way to bring more light to this conversation and this struggle, and help others and give them hope and inspiration, then I'm doing something meaningful with all of the sadness that's around me right now,” Traphagen said.
Her first podcast guest is Dr. John Boockvar, vice chair of neurosurgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City and one of four stars of the Netflix documentary series “Lenox Hill,” released last spring.
“Dr. Boockvar really paints a picture on how hard it can be to treat brain cancer, but that there is also hope,” Traphagen said. “We've come a long way from just 10 years ago with treating brain cancer like glioblastoma.”
The second podcast will feature a 30-year-old survivor of glioblastoma, the kind of brain cancer that claimed Traphagen’s husband.
She plans to post new podcasts each month with guests and will include medical specialists who treat cancer, researcher who conduct clinical trials, patients and their loved ones.
The Traphagens met through mutual friends and started dating during the summer of 2002, after both had moved to Buffalo and graduated from college.
They settled in the Southtowns, launched successful careers and led a healthy life.
They ate right, exercised often and drank alcohol moderately.
“We got blindsided with this,” said Shannon Traphagen, associate publisher of Buffalo Healthy Living magazine and a member of the Buffalo Niagara affiliate of the American Heart Association.
Michael Traphagen was treated for Stage 4 glioblastoma at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Buffalo General Medical Center and the Dent Institute.
Fewer than 15,000 Americans are diagnosed with the condition each year. Doctors do not know what causes the condition. There is no evidence it is genetic.
The jarring diagnosis – which came with an understanding that glioblastoma is often fatal within five years – changed their adoption plans. The nursery the couple built together remains untouched. Shannon Traphagen still finds it too unbearable to enter.
“The last two years had been very foreign for both of us,” she said. “We were walking on eggshells a lot. There were a ton of appointments. Every MRI we went to, which was every other month, you're on pins and needles, crossing your fingers, hoping everything's OK.”
Last fall, Michael ended up with a rare complication called Leptomeningeal disease, in which some cancer cells found their way in the cerebral spinal fluid.
“It's very rare to happen with glioblastoma,” Traphagen said, “but at that point, there really isn't much you can do.”
Her husband spent the last five weeks at Roswell Park.
“Don't Google everything,” she advised caregivers of those with serious illness. “Be your significant other’s best advocate and your own best advocate. It is OK to question the experts. It is OK to ask for second opinions. I can't stress that enough.”
The challenges became a greater during a pandemic that added insult, including after her husband died. She described his memorial service as “dizzying, extremely, extremely isolating.”
“We were fortunate enough that at the time of his service in November that things were a little bit more calm, to the point where we could have more people attend,” she said. We were just grateful to be able to have the people that needed and wanted to be there be able to be there. The state was really good about letting certain family members come in from out of state, but it was extremely difficult because everybody had to wear masks.”
Traphagen has spent the last 5 1/2 months reordering her life.
She is thankful to family, including her in-laws, for their strength and consolation, as well as close friends and co-workers. Her husband’s former colleagues also are among those who check in regularly.
A woman of faith, she also is thankful for Msgr. David Lipuma, pastor of Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica, who helped the couple through the cancer journey and aftermath.
Regardless, grief is hard.
“I feel really homeless right now without him,” Traphagen said of her husband. “Even though everything around me is familiar, it’s still pretty new. It's a struggle, and I'm doing it in the midst of a pandemic. That's part of why I'm doing the podcast.”
Mental health counseling has helped Traphagen, also a social worker, handle her grief.
“I don't shy away from saying that if you are going through the loss of a loved one or a spouse, you should absolutely look at getting counseling,” she said. “It's not one size fits all. You have to find the right counselor to meet your needs. But counseling is providing me with some methods and tactics to try to help me cope on my worst days.”
Her dogs – a 15-year-old chocolate lab named Jazz and vizsla mix named Clara – have been helped, too.
“They’ve been very therapeutic,” Traphagen said. “They give me a lot of motivation. They force me to get up bright and early every morning and take care of them.”
She urged others in similar circumstances to grieve at their own pace, understand their needs and know what is best for themselves as they face a major change.
“For somebody who has lost somebody recently, the only thing I can truly suggest, based on what I'm going through now, is that while the road has shifted, it hasn't ended,” she said. “We have to hold out hope that things will get better for us. And you have to cling to whatever source of comfort will give you inner strength, whether it's faith, animals, nature, whatever can tether you to some type of inner balance and peace. Hold on to that.”
