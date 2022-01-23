A heartache finish for fans after raucous tailgating in Kansas City

"I told him they're going to lay a potato," said Keshawn Triplett, a Chiefs fan "born and raised" who once worked with Ciaccio.

Nearby were pals Madison Brown, a Wheatfield native, and Elise Swackhamer, from the Finger Lakes, both now in Colorado. Swackhamer was at the AFC championship game in Kansas City last year, which the Bills lost, and the regular season game in October, which the Bills won.

"Best two out of three," Swackhamer said.

As they talked, a Bills fan jumped out of a car that pulled in next to them, cracked open a Blue Light and pounded it while profanely expressing his enthusiasm for Sunday's action.

A few spots over, Matt Harris was reading instructions on how to assemble a portable grill. The Eden native, now in Kansas City, lost his previous grill at the Atlanta Falcons game at Highmark Stadium.

Win or lose, Harris said under bright sunshine and blue skies, tailgating before a playoff game is worth savoring.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"It's a celebration," said Harris, in an Al Cowlings Bills jersey – really – and sitting in a folding chair hand-woven by his great-aunt. "We didn't have this for 20 years."