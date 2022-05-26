A happy graduation day for tykes and parents learning the ABCs and more

Matthew Soe, almost 4, zoomed around the auditorium wearing a traditional Karen shirt.

Sayeda Hussain, 3, curtseyed, showing off her beautiful butterfly print dress.

Maria Ahmed, 3, beamed under an arch of blue and white balloons.

Arman Jaber Jaafar, 2, drew with a yellow crayon as his dad tried to balance a graduation cap on top of his Mickey Mouse hat.

They were all excited. It was graduation day for the children – and parents – of ParentChild+, a free, early education program run by Jericho Road Community Health Center.

Melissa Christian, the program coordinator, explained how ParentChild+ works.

"Our focus is on building a strong foundation between the parent and the child, and their relationship, and then that the child gains a strong foundation academically so when they enter the school, they're at equal ground," she said.

Many of the children end up overprepared for school, she said.

The program entails a two-year commitment from the families.

A teacher, referred to as an "early learning specialist," visits the family's home twice a week, for 30 minutes, from October to May during the two years.

The early learning specialist brings a toy or a book on the first visit of the week, Christian explained, "and we model learning through play and through reading," working with both the child and a parent.

"We bring beautiful toys and books – the best toys you can think of," Christian said. "We don't do lights and sounds, for the most part. We really want to work on using our imagination and learning through playing."

The early learning specialist returns two days later. On that visit, Christian said, "our hope is that the parent and child lead the visit."

They work together on learning the A-B-Cs and 1-2-3s, which helps them get ready for pre-K and kindergarten.

But they also try to do more than that. During the second year, one gift the early learning specialist brings to each family is a doctor's kit, which includes a white kid-sized doctor's coat embroidered with "Jericho Road."

"At that point, that's when everything begins to come together," she said. "We really want parents to dream about their children's future – that nothing is limiting them. That if they want to become a nurse or a doctor or a teacher, that there's no limits."

Many of the families referred to the program are patients at one of Jericho Road's clinics in the city. Some are referred by families. Others learn about it through community events.

This year, about three quarters of the participants are refugee families. There are also new immigrants, including a family who arrived from Afghanistan, as well as single mothers.

Wednesday's graduation ceremony was held in the gymnasium of the Loretto Ministry Center on 14th Street. Half of the children and their parents had just completed their first year of the program, and the other half had finished the second and final year. They giggled and laughed while playing with their new books and toys. During the ceremony, they all sang "If You're Happy and You Know It" and "This Little Light of Mine." A juggler performed for them, and then they received their diplomas, lining up in a row as best as 3-year-olds can as their proud parents snapped photos on their cellphones.

Sharmin Sultana, an early learning specialist, proudly introduced the students she's worked with.

"She's so smart," she said of Maria, whose family is from Bangladesh. "She knows all of the letters in the alphabet and she can recognize shapes."

Jaber Jaafar and Khatijah Shorif, Arman's parents, who are from Malaysia and live on Buffalo's East Side, said the program has been great for their son. He just completed his first year.

"Everything is good," the father said. "My son has been learning words in English. He knows how to speak well."

