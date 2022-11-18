 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A Hamburg lament: 'I never remember having this much snow in one day'

The Haags

Jennifer Haag and her husband, Paul, work to keep a path clear near midday Friday in their Hamburg driveway, where snow continued to fall at a clip of a multiple inches per hour.

 Brian ConnollyBuffalo News
Paul Haag makes no apologies. He’s from Cleveland, so there was no question he’d be donning a Browns hat while clearing snow in Bills Country, outside his Richwood Drive home in Hamburg.

Paul Haag of Richwood Drive in Hamburg compares this storm to November 2014.

Haag also has no doubt that the first 24 hours of this lake-effect storm is feeling an awful lot like 2014 – only, maybe worse.

“I never remember having this much snow in one day,” Haag said. “I remember with Snowvember it was more so far overall, but I can’t recall having this much just in one evening into the next morning.”

Haag and his wife, Jennifer, were tag-teaming snow removal in their driveway late Friday morning. Jennifer was chipping the pile away with her shovel; Paul followed behind with the snowblower. The snow was about 3 feet deep by 11 a.m.

After an hour of work in the blustery weather, they had managed to clear a path from garage to street for one car. But their side street was still completely clogged as the lake-effect machine dumped heavy snow way more quickly than road crews could handle.

Jennifer Haag of Hamburg helps her husband, Paul, dig out. She chips with a shovel and he follows with the snowblower.
