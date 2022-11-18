A Hamburg lament: 'I never remember having this much snow in one day'

Paul Haag makes no apologies. He’s from Cleveland, so there was no question he’d be donning a Browns hat while clearing snow in Bills Country, outside his Richwood Drive home in Hamburg.

Haag also has no doubt that the first 24 hours of this lake-effect storm is feeling an awful lot like 2014 – only, maybe worse.

“I never remember having this much snow in one day,” Haag said. “I remember with Snowvember it was more so far overall, but I can’t recall having this much just in one evening into the next morning.”

Haag and his wife, Jennifer, were tag-teaming snow removal in their driveway late Friday morning. Jennifer was chipping the pile away with her shovel; Paul followed behind with the snowblower. The snow was about 3 feet deep by 11 a.m.

After an hour of work in the blustery weather, they had managed to clear a path from garage to street for one car. But their side street was still completely clogged as the lake-effect machine dumped heavy snow way more quickly than road crews could handle.