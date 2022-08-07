A guide to financial help coming to East Buffalo after supermarket massacre

East Buffalo homeowners – and aspiring homeowners – will be the biggest beneficiaries of the $50 million in state money Gov. Kathy Hochul announced to assist residents and address historic inequities after the May 14 massacre at the Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue.

The total includes $34.5 million geared specifically toward helping homeowners pay off delinquent taxes and fees and make emergency or major repairs like replacing a roof, while providing grants of up to $30,000 to help residents who want to buy a home.

"We are investing in the people, the physical community, their ability to make sure they can make their payments as we get through some tough times here," Hochul said in announcing the application process on a recent visit to Buffalo. "... We’re building the streets and giving people that sense of a re-freshening in this community, which is long overdue."

So how does this work? What do residents need to do to get this assistance?

These programs are for residents of these ZIP codes: 14204, 14206, 14208, 14209, 14210, 14211, 14212, 14214 and 14215.

Homeowners must live in their properties to qualify. That includes homeowners who live in a multi-unit house. The dwelling must be the primary residence.

Those interested in applying can do so starting Monday.

To help people navigate the process of applying, 211 WNY is acting as a clearinghouse.

"We are the point of access for information about the programs," said Dawn Vanderkooi, director of 211 WNY's contact center services.

People can call 211 or text their ZIP code to 898211 to be sent information. Vanderkooi said last week that 211 already has been flooded with phone calls from people interested in getting help.

Also, starting this week, there will be representatives from participating organizations – from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday at the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Branch Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave. – to help people sign up in person.

Here is a guide to the assistance that is being made available.

Help with delinquent taxes, fees

The effort includes $20 million set aside to assist homeowners who are behind on their water bills, taxes, sewer charges and other user fees. The goal is to prevent foreclosures.

"We expect to have a lot of applications ... A lot of folks are behind on their taxes," said Keisha Williams, executive director of the Western New York Law Center, which is administering these grants. "This is a big step in the right direction. We all know the history of redlining, the lack of access here on the East Side, the fact that many people on the East Side were disproportionately affected by the pandemic. And if we do have a recession on the horizon, I think trying to stave off homelessness will obviously pay off."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Who is eligible? Homeowners in the nine ZIP codes that make up East Buffalo. You must show proof of ownership and of primary residence.

What can it be used for? For past due arrears of water, sewage, user fees and school and property taxes.

Amount? Up to $50,000. The payments will be made directly to the entity that is owed.

Requirements? The grant requires the homeowner to remain in the home without selling or refinancing the home for five years.

For more information: Email BEHAF@wnylc.net or visit the center on the second floor of 37 Franklin St.

Help for emergency home repairs

There also is $10 million available to help homeowners with emergency repairs. That includes repairs to address code violations as well as major projects like repairs of the roof or plumbing system. PUSH Buffalo, Broadway-Fillmore (formerly Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood Housing Services), NeighborWorks Community Partners, Heart of the City and the Community Action Organization of WNY will take on the projects.

All five organizations already have been involved in helping lower income homeowners with repairs. In some cases, the groups already have waiting lists but will accept new applicants from the targeted neighborhoods. The additional money from the state will expand the number of projects they can take on. Also, some homeowners who didn't qualify previously because they were in arrears with taxes and fees can now get that help through that program, which would open the door to getting the home repair assistance.

Who is eligible? Applicants must earn less than 90% of the area median income. They also cannot have more than $15,000 in liquid assets.

What kind of projects can it be used for? Repairs could include those for health and safety reasons and general system upgrades, including replacement of the systems, to comply with codes and extend the life of the property. Awards will be based on actual repair needs.

Amount: Up to $35,000.

Requirement: Homeowners sign an agreement that they will remain in the property for 10 years, at which point the full award will be forgiven.

Down payment assistance

There is $4.5 million available to assist people in buying their first homes. The lenders participating in the programs are Premium Mortgage, M&T Bank and First Priority Mortgage.

Who is eligible? Applicants must have a household income equal to or less than 60% of the area median income. They must also live in one of the nine East Buffalo ZIP codes.

What can it be used for? Applicants can use the grant to help them buy a single family house, condo or manufactured home anywhere in New York State. The grant can be used to cover the cost of the down payment, closing costs and in some cases a one-time primary mortgage insurance payment.

Amount: Up to $30,000.

Requirement: Homeowners must sign a 10-year agreement, which is forgiven after that period.