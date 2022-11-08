A gazebo for good works comes down for violating the city code: 'We’ve been bullied'

A lot of good came from the gazebo on Jefferson Avenue – the neighborhood gatherings, backpack and good giveaways, and a balloon release for the victims of the May 14 Tops mass shooting.

But the volunteers who put it up earlier this year have dismantled the $1,800 gazebo.

A lot of city code rules were broken when the gazebo was put up, according to the city’s Department of Permit and Inspection Services, which ordered its dismantling.

“I really feel like we’ve been bullied," said Ronnie Speed, a member of the Men of the Fruit Belt, an organization of about 50 volunteers that installed the gazebo. "We don’t have anything on our track record that’s negative about us. There’s no drug dealing. There’s no carrying of weapons. We simply support our community. It was just a bombshell to me.”

Men of the Fruit Belt formed in the mid-1980s hosting picnics, cookouts and food and backpack giveaways. Earlier this year, the group installed the donated gazebo at 858 Jefferson on private property owned by a relative of one of the members of the group. It’s where the group hosted Father's Day and Memorial Day celebrations this year as well as a cookout memorial and balloon release for the victims of the May 14 mass shooting. The property on the northeast corner of Jefferson and Carlton Street on the East Side is about a quarter mile from where the racially-motivated Tops shooting happened.

There haven’t been any problems at the property since the group started using it in late 2019, Speed said.

But on Halloween a building inspector posted a notice that the gazebo had to come down. If the group didn’t dismantle it within two days, city workers would. The reason, a member said he was told initially, was the corner is zoned commercial.

Speed said when he called the Department of Permit and Inspection Services to ask about the order, he spoke to the inspector who posted the notice. The inspector told Speed that had the gazebo been in a residential zone, it would be fine.

Catherine Amdur, the department's commissioner, told The News the gazebo violated other rules, too.

“It was in violation of several codes," Amdur said in an email, noting a section of the City Code that does not allow accessory structures without a principal use.

"Structures like garages, gazebos and sheds aren’t allowed without a house as a primary structure," she said. "Additionally, the fire pit was not permitted, and open burning is always a public safety concern.”

Given a couple more days to comply with the order, the group dismantled the gazebo Saturday. But the group wants to work with the city to be able to re-install the gazebo next spring for the warm weather months.

"Whatever we need to do, we’ll do it to reinstall the gazebo for our Fruit Belt community," Speed said.

Speed said the group and the city have a history of working together concerning the site. After Men of the Fruit Belt reached out, the Mayor's Impact Team mowed the lawn and removed weeds, fallen trees and branches on three occasions over the spring and summer at the property.

“There was never a fight. No drug dealing. No weapons. No police calls ever," he added. "Everything has been just fine. No problems. Buffalo police officers in their cruisers would cruise by and wave at us, as would the Buffalo Fire Department.

Buffalo Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen would drive by, too, and wave.

"The city did have some type of cooperation with us until the inspector," Speed said.