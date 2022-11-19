A game of inches (or feet): Bills fans dig players out for Detroit trip

Getting Bills players to Detroit for a game against the Browns is a team effort.

Social media posts showed fans using snowblowers and shovels to help dig players out so they could reach the team plane, which was scheduled to take off Saturday afternoon. Other players were coming to grips with the storm's impact in the snowbound Southtowns.

Retired Bills center Eric Wood predicted fans would rally to the cause, based on what happened in 2014 when another Bills game was moved to Detroit. He recalled players getting picked up on snowmobiles by "random strangers."

For those wondering how the Bills will get to the airport today, just a reminder that in 2014 some of us got picked up from our houses on snowmobiles by random strangers. They’ll do what’s necessary to get to Detroit today. I can guarantee you that.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/1fCEXsNYPs — Eric Wood (@EWood70) November 19, 2022

"They’ll do what’s necessary to get to Detroit today," Wood wrote. "I can guarantee you that."

That's what was happening at Spencer Brown's house, a day after he tweeted he didn't own a shovel and was going to put his trash can lid to work.

#Bills OL Spencer Brown shares people trying to help dig out his truck. #BillsMafia doing it’s best to get their team to Detroit. pic.twitter.com/q7OENWUcFY — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) November 19, 2022

Reggie Gilliam was in awe of the fans' dedication.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Mafia, you never fail to amaze me! 💙 pic.twitter.com/qcCAgRsR82 — Reggie Gilliam (@_1Sledge) November 19, 2022

"Mafia, you never fail to amaze me!" he said, posting an image of fans with shovels and snowblowers at work in his driveway.

Center Mitch Morse was able to exit his driveway, thanks to his "giant truck."

I’ve never been so happy that Mitch has a giant truck. Before & after digging him out. pic.twitter.com/kGbF0zajWn — Caitlin Morse (@cwils15) November 19, 2022

Ron Raccuia, the Bills' chief operating officer and executive vice president, said of efforts to get the players out and on their way to Detroit: “We’re working on that now. Everyone is engaged and it’s a total team/organizational effort.”

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport reopened its runways on Saturday morning, and the private terminal the Bills use for team flights is also ready for use, said Helen Tederous, a spokeswoman for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, in an interview on CNN, said there was "an incredible effort underway from all the fans and the team to make sure they can get on a plane this afternoon or early this evening."

"We fully anticipate they will be there for 1 o'clock kickoff tomorrow and heading off to a great victory," Hochul said.

News staff reporter Tim O'Shei contributed to this report.