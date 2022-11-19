 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

A game of inches (or feet): Bills fans dig players out for Detroit trip

  • Updated
  • 0
Bills weather

A Bills flag flies in the wind and snow in Orchard Park, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

 Mark Mulville
Support this work for $1 a month

 Getting Bills players to Detroit for a game against the Browns is a team effort. 

Social media posts showed fans using snowblowers and shovels to help dig players out so they could reach the team plane, which was scheduled to take off Saturday afternoon. Other players were coming to grips with the storm's impact in the snowbound Southtowns.

Retired Bills center Eric Wood predicted fans would rally to the cause, based on what happened in 2014 when another Bills game was moved to Detroit. He recalled players getting picked up on snowmobiles by "random strangers."

People are also reading…

"They’ll do what’s necessary to get to Detroit today," Wood wrote. "I can guarantee you that."

That's what was happening at Spencer Brown's house, a day after he tweeted he didn't own a shovel and was going to put his trash can lid to work.

Reggie Gilliam was in awe of the fans' dedication.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"Mafia, you never fail to amaze me!" he said, posting an image of fans with shovels and snowblowers at work in his driveway.

Center Mitch Morse was able to exit his driveway, thanks to his "giant truck."

Ron Raccuia, the Bills' chief operating officer and executive vice president, said of efforts to get the players out and on their way to Detroit: “We’re working on that now. Everyone is engaged and it’s a total team/organizational effort.”

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport reopened its runways on Saturday morning, and the private terminal the Bills use for team flights is also ready for use, said Helen Tederous, a spokeswoman for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, in an interview on CNN, said there was "an incredible effort underway from all the fans and the team to make sure they can get on a plane this afternoon or early this evening."

"We fully anticipate they will be there for 1 o'clock kickoff tomorrow and heading off to a great victory," Hochul said.

News staff reporter Tim O'Shei contributed to this report.

Matt Glynn

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Major storm hits upstate New York with a blanket of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News