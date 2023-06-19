The condition of neighborhood streets has long been a source of frustration for East Side residents living near the Kensington Expressway.

State transportation and elected officials came to Buffalo on Monday to offer solutions.

They proposed major street and sidewalk improvements on both sides of the expressway as part of the $1 billion project to cover a section of roadway, create a deck of greenspace along Humboldt Parkway and reconnect long-separated neighborhoods.

A 9-mile radius of 25 streets would be redone, bordered by High and Genesee streets to the south, Northland Avenue to the north, Wohlers Avenue and Johnson Street to the west and Fillmore Avenue to the east.

"That is a significant portion of the East Side of Buffalo, where residents have always lived and worked, and will make their quality of life that much better," Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said as she joined other state officials on East Utica Street, a block from what also is known as Route 33. "This project is going from good to better to best."

State transportation officials also propose adding a roundabout that widens Best Street and removing a signalized intersection.

The public will have a chance to learn more about the proposal and offer feedback during public information meetings from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Buffalo Museum of Science.

DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez, in the city for the announcement, said streets will be milled and repaved, sidewalks reconstructed or enhanced, driveway aprons repaired, landscaping added, lighting and traffic signals improved and ramps made to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"This project is fundamentally about improving quality of life for residents in the surrounding neighborhoods," Dominguez said, adding that the idea to improve streets came from those in nearby neighborhoods.

"There are about 150 families along the parkway, but the rest of us live (near) here," said Stephanie Barber Geter, president of Restore Our Community Coalition, a leading proponent of the tunnel project. "This is such an awesome gift and signifies that we matter. And it says to our children and our future children that they matter."

Geter said many of the affected streets are poorly lit and maintained, and pockmarked by vacant lots that have grown in numbers over several decades.

"When you disinvest in a community, you rob it, often of its best and most prosperous citizens," Geter said. "This represents hope."

The planned six-lane, tunneled stretch of the expressway would extend between Sidney and Dodge streets, with the project area extending south past Dodge to Best Street.

Other streets that would see improvements include Hamlin Road, Brunswick Boulevard, Butler Avenue, Sidney Street, Interpark and Goulding avenues and East Ferry Street, Woodlawn, Winslow, Glenwood and Woeppel avenues and East Utica Street.

Landon, Riley and Kingsley streets, Girard Place, and Northampton, Dodge and Best streets also are part of the plan.

"All of the new Complete Streets program we have in New York State is going to take root right here," State Sen. Tim Kennedy said. "All of the amenities that our community will be proud of that will make this more walkable and livable."

Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson said the No. 1 conversation in his office concerns streetscapes.

"This is a game-changer," he said.

Longtime East Utica resident Valencia Sease, who lives next door to the lot where the press conference was held, said she was "encouraged" but would feel better when the work is done.

She also said she was disappointed that putting single-family housing on the empty lots wasn't mentioned.

Funding for the street improvements will come from the pot of money already planned for the project, DOT officials said.

In February, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg came to Buffalo to announce the project was awarded $55 million from the first round of funding from the federal government's $1 billion Reconnecting Communities program, set aside to address highways constructed in the 1950s and '60s that, like in Buffalo, divided Black and Brown neighborhoods.

There are still big decisions to be made on the expressway project. The environmental review process continues, including what kind of air treatment system will be used to address tunnel exhaust.

Another public hearing will be held in the fall, as the process heads toward a recommendation to the Federal Highway Administration on how to move forward.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who initiated the project in January 2022, has said she would like the process completed, and a groundbreaking, next year.