A foggy Friday morning, then a weekend warmup for Western New York
A foggy Friday morning, then a weekend warmup for Western New York

Foggy Friday morning in Buffalo

A foggy view of downtown Buffalo Friday morning along I-190 at Exit 6 (Elm Street).  

 NITTEC traffic camera

A very foggy Friday morning will give way to a weekend warmup in Western New York. 

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Friday for the Northtowns, where some areas will be limited to 1/4-mile of visibility at times. 

The widespread fog will be concentrated in northern Erie County and western Niagara County, particularly near Lake Erie and the Niagara River. There were several reports of limited visibility during Friday morning's commute. 

The National Weather Service warns against hazardous driving conditions due to the low visibility and advises drivers to slow down, use their headlights and leave plenty of distance in front of them.

Once the fog clears, Western New York will heat up to highs in the 80s and no rain is expected through the weekend.

Forecasters call for "a significant warm-up with mid-summer heat and moderate humidity from this weekend through at least the middle of next week."

Friday and Saturday's forecasted high for Buffalo is 70 before highs head into the 80s for the next three days. 

Forecasters are calling for higher temperatures Friday and Saturday in Niagara Falls and Jamestown, where Friday's high is 78, Saturday's highs are in the 80s, and highs near 89 are expected on Sunday and Monday.

Saturday will also be breezy throughout Western New York, with wind gusts over 30 mph.

The next forecasted rain may come with thunderstorms  Tuesday afternoon, a day that is expected to see highs in the upper 80s.

News Staff Reporter

