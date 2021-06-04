A foggy Friday morning, then a weekend warmup for Western New York

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

A Dense Fog Advisory for Niagara and Northern Erie counties, particularly near Lake Erie and the Niagara River is in effect until 9 AM this morning. Expect widespread fog with reduced visibility down to 1/4 mile at times. pic.twitter.com/twjnX2eaTx — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) June 4, 2021

Once the fog clears, Western New York will heat up to highs in the 80s and no rain is expected through the weekend.

Forecasters call for "a significant warm-up with mid-summer heat and moderate humidity from this weekend through at least the middle of next week."

Friday and Saturday's forecasted high for Buffalo is 70 before highs head into the 80s for the next three days.

Forecasters are calling for higher temperatures Friday and Saturday in Niagara Falls and Jamestown, where Friday's high is 78, Saturday's highs are in the 80s, and highs near 89 are expected on Sunday and Monday.

Saturday will also be breezy throughout Western New York, with wind gusts over 30 mph.

The next forecasted rain may come with thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, a day that is expected to see highs in the upper 80s.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.