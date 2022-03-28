A decade in the making: A timeline of how the Buffalo Bills stadium deal happened

With two seasons remaining on the Bills’ current lease, team officials acknowledge their preference for building a new stadium, at a projected cost of $1.4 billion, across the street from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. To illustrate why they didn’t want to renovate Highmark Stadium, they took Buffalo News journalists on a tour of the complex, providing an up-close look at issues detailed in a county-commissioned engineering report on the aging stadium. Chief among the issues: The upper deck will likely need to be largely rebuilt in five to seven years. Pointing to Highmark’s limited lifespan and current lease’s July 2023 expiration, Bills officials are pushing Gov. Andrew Cuomo to advance negotiations, which they claim have been largely silent. But Cuomo's own time span seems limited: He was under investigation for multiple alleged instances of sexual misconduct.