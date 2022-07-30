A day of hope, healing and support in East Buffalo: 'We're here for the long haul'

Hundreds gathered Saturday for what organizers called a day of hope and healing in East Buffalo, just a few blocks from where a self-avowed white supremacist on May 14 shot and killed 10 Black community members at the neighborhood's only full-service grocery store.

Resources were provided, with more than 3,000 backpacks distributed to children, nonperishable food items doled out to hundreds of families and free health services offered such as Covid-19 testing, vaccinations and blood pressure screening. The event, hosted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Partnership Center and Buffalo Public Schools, was meant to signal ongoing support for the community long after the national spotlight has shifted elsewhere.

"You are not alone," said the Rev. Dr. Que English, director of the Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships at HHS. "We are not here for a start-and-stop project. We're here for the long haul."

That's the kind of commitment residents and local officials hope continues, as the community heals from one of the country's worst racist mass shootings in years and attempts to build back stronger. Much work remains, however, as officials reckon with a historical lack of investment in East Buffalo, which has led to substandard housing, limited food access and health care inequities.

The need for ongoing support was a theme of the more than hour of speeches Saturday at the Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center from dignitaries that included local faith leaders, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Byron Brown.

City Council President Darius G. Pridgen, who started his speech by leading the crowd in a chant of "Hate won't win," referenced President Joe Biden's trip to Buffalo three days after the shooting. Pridgen said he had a simple message for Biden when he arrived: Don't disappear. So far, Pridgen said, Biden's administration is paying attention to the types of communities that historically have been ignored.

"I just say, 'Don't drop us now. Don't drop us,' " Pridgen said. "You picked us up, now carry us in the healing. Buffalo, we are strong. We are together and no white supremacist will tear us apart."

In addition to her pushing to strengthen the state's gun laws, Hochul referenced the state's upcoming $50 million of targeted investments to address the needs of East Buffalo. Of that, $34.5 million is geared toward housing, helping up to 4,000 East Buffalo homeowners pay off delinquent bills, providing home repair grants to about 1,000 homeowners and earmarking down payments for 150 first-time homeowners.

Hochul said applications for the homeowner programs will open Aug. 9. Starting Wednesday, residents can call 211 to learn more about the programs and how to apply.

"We're just getting started," Hochul said. "We were already making investments long before that tragic day in May."

After Hochul spoke, officials gathered to read the names of the 10 victims before releasing white balloons into the air. The governor then walked over to the backpack distribution line and handed out the first items to some residents who had patiently waited in line for an hour for the speeches to wrap up and the giveaways to begin.

Leeann Roland, who has lived in East Buffalo her whole life, and her three daughters, Arielle, Gabrielle and Ava, didn't mind the wait on the bright summer day. Her daughters went home with matching pink backpacks.

"I like seeing everybody," she said. "I hope more community activities happen."

The community came together, but many residents are in different stages of the healing process.

Alissa Marshall said she hasn't been back to the Tops on Jefferson Avenue since it reopened July 15. She said she's not ready yet, having known several of the victims, including Ruth Whitfield, Roberta Drury and Aaron Salter Jr.

At Tops, where she had shopped the Monday before the shooting, Marshall often saw the same faces there all the time – the reality of having just one full-service supermarket nearby that, in turn, becomes a community gathering spot.

As she started pushing her cart forward in the food line that led inside the school, where residents were offered pasta, mixed vegetables, bottled water and snacks, Marshall said she believes East Buffalo needs better food access.

"When you go to the suburbs and you see they have the plazas with everything," she said, pausing for a moment. "Why can't we have the same thing here?"

Like the community, Zeneta Everhart and her son, Zaire Goodman, continue to heal. Everhart attended Saturday and said her son, a Tops employee who was wounded but survived the shooting, is doing well and is going through therapy.

Everhart was happy with the community turnout Saturday, noting that Jefferson and Fillmore avenues were the place to be when she was growing up. She said Jefferson Avenue should be full of life, hope and healing as the community looks toward its future.

"A terrorist came into our community and tried to destroy us, but we're here," Everhart said. "We're not going to be scared. We're not going anywhere. We're going to make sure that the East Side of Buffalo gets the resources that it needs to thrive."