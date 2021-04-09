A daughter's rare disease brings mother-father researchers to Buffalo for answers

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“It’s really changing the way doctors are thinking about disease,” Gleeson told the Times.

Only about 650 people in the world are known to have FOXG1 syndrome, although FOX genes also play a role in several other neurological conditions.

An estimated one in 68 children is diagnosed on the autism spectrum. More than 44 million people have Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia worldwide. More than 2 million Americans have epilepsy. Roughly the same number have schizophrenia.

Yuna cannot talk, walk or eat on her own. She lacks control of her bowels. For years, she found it hard to sleep. She has learned to sit up and is making other slow, steady progress with help from physical, occupational and speech therapy. She communicates basic needs with her eyes and other facial expressions. She and her family live in Amherst.

She and her brother, Joon, 8, attended Maple East Elementary School before the pandemic, but have been learning at home because of coronavirus risks for Yuna. An experienced caregiver looks after the children while the Lees work mostly from home.

“It's not ideal,” Jae Lee said. “We look forward to the day that we can send Yuna back to school and back to the clinics, but we've been coping as well as we could have under the circumstances.”