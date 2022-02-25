Eric Hall has lived the good life since he married the woman of his dreams in 2001 and they started a family of six.

He’s worked a great job most years since, enjoying free meals, cruises and other perks. His kids have flourished. A vibrant church life has kept him mostly grounded.

But his greatest challenge came crashing down around him in summer 2019, when he settled his 300-plus-pound body into a car on the Superman roller coaster at Six Flags Darien Lake.

“I’m tugging at the seat belt,” he recalled, “and literally start praying, ‘God, please let this get buckled down.’ ”

It wouldn’t clasp, even with help from a park worker, who escorted him off.

“At this point, everyone knows why the ride hasn't started,” Hall said.

His wife and kids, who went up without him, showered Hall with support when they got back on the ground – where Hall had hit rock bottom.

“Being heavier,” he thought, “is starting to be harder than the work of getting healthy.”

Hall hadn’t stepped onto a scale at that point for almost a decade, when he looked at the number 330 and decided it was best to avoid keeping track. He started, and stopped, several diets in the convening years. Nothing stuck for more than a few months.

He figures he lost at least 165 pounds since that day at the Superman, mostly during the pandemic, slashing his risk for heart disease, diabetes and other chronic conditions – without cutting out any major food group or joining a gym.

“When we got back to church, the pastor said, ‘Look at the Hall family, the one family that lost weight during the lockdown,” he said.

For those who found comfort in food and drink during the pandemic – including the recent Omicron surge – Hall shared how he dropped pounds over 2½ years, and what you can do to live a healthier, more energetic life if you have weight to lose.

Early days and choices

Hall, 41, and his wife, Michele, of Akron, started dating during their junior year in college. They married several months later in 2001, when he weighed about 185 pounds.

He put on weight gradually during the next decade, as he began to feel more productive with a life so rich in activity that good nutrition and regular exercise became an afterthought.

Fast food became common for breakfast and lunch. Value meals for dinner. Ice cream at 10 p.m.

“The standard American diet – sometimes referred to as SAD,” Hall said. “Basically, anything that comes out of a box; your ultraprocessed, hyperpalatable foods.”

Hall has worked in computer technology sales for most of his marriage, a business where clients and potential clients often bring doughnuts, breakfast burritos and other treats to the office, and provide a free monthly dinner out for two, with appetizers, entrées and, of course, dessert. Meet sales goals and you are in the running for free, all-inclusive vacations.

There also were four children to raise, feed and chauffeur. Add a busy church life, and the bustle extended deep into many evenings.

Sleep suffered. Stress built slowly over time. So did the pounds.

The foiled roller coaster ride made him rethink his priorities. Here’s how he changed his ways.

Understanding ‘the why’

It became clear to Hall in 2011, when he saw photos of himself and his wife on a Caribbean cruise, that his weight had ballooned over time. He weighed 330 pounds when he got home.

Life was too busy and meaningful to worry much about it. That changed in his late 30s, when his breathing became labored while tying his shoes, climbing stairs and playing with his kids. The Superman cinched his desire for change.

When he stepped back, he realized that what drove him to please others prevented him from taking better care of himself.

“The way I was living was, in a very literal sense, killing me,” he said. “I’m gaining weight. I'm always tired. I remember one day Michele looked at me and asked, ‘What's wrong? You're never really mad but you're never really happy either.’ I was kind of like, ‘I don't know. I think I just got a lot busier.’ ”

Hall began to lose weight after he plunged into the mental aspects of his eating, what he calls “the why” of nutritional habits. He concluded that the way he looked was a representation of his physical, emotional and spiritual lives – which he needed to rebalance.

Why was he choosing what to eat and drink? Because he was bored, stressed or had a tough day? Often, the answer was yes.

Early in his weight-loss journey, he would put his fork down between every bite of food, a practice he sometimes resumes if his eating habits start to falter.

“You can't put the next bite in until you're finished with the first bite,” he said. “It's so simple, but it makes you slow down. It makes you think about the food you're eating. It makes you taste the food you're eating. Naturally, you are going to feel full sooner.”

Think long term

Hall tried Weight Watchers, Beachbody, Atkins and ketogenic diets. He eliminated entire food groups to lose weight, too.

“Nothing really worked,” he said. “I'd lose a few pounds and then it would come back. It just wasn't sustainable.”

Losing weight often takes more than one attempt, said Sheila Flavin, a registered dietitian nutritionist in private practice in Getzville. It also requires an understanding that weight loss with staying power involves lasting changes.

“If you can see yourself doing keto every day, and never eating carbohydrates, you will probably lose weight,” Flavin said, “but I don't know if you'll be able to keep it off.”

Flavin has found clients with lasting success tend to focus on the major tenets of the Mediterranean and DASH diets, which encourage eating focused on healthy fats, whole grains, lean proteins and lots of fruits and vegetables. Portion sizes matter, but they need to fulfill the appetite.

Get help

Eric and Michele Hall turned for help to actor Chris Hemsworth, an action movie star who spearheads an online workout and meal plan called Centr.

Hall signed up for a free trial in early fall 2019, lost 8 pounds and kept going, using the principles of Hemsworth’s eating, fitness and mindfulness regimens to remake his own. The app runs $10 to $29.99 a month, depending on the length of your commitment.

“You didn't have to buy certain powders or supplements that they were selling, or hear, ‘Come buy our food,’ " Michele Hall said.

Instead, the program features largely plant-based recipes using whole foods and spices you can buy at the grocery store.

“It was just these basic, sustainable changes that you add slowly over time,” Eric Hall said. “You find that they just add up.”

He also started reading fitness blogs and listening to free podcasts focused on nutrition, exercise, meditation and other healthy habits.

One staple became the Epic Table podcast, hosted by Dan Churchill, a master chef with a master’s in kinesiology.

The book “Fiber Fueled,” by Dr. Will Bulsiewicz, a Georgetown University-trained gastroenterologist, became another cornerstone.

Plan and track

People plan and study to succeed in business, build their stock portfolio or excel in a sport or favorite hobby. Why not in becoming your healthiest self?

That means spending time and energy cooking and eating right – and keeping track of what you put in your body.

“If you don't take control of your health, one day your health will take control of you,” Hall recently told a successful business owner. “It's way more expensive – and way less convenient – when you don’t.”

Hall keeps a food journal.

“I started from day one,” he said. “I put goals in place, and I wrote down where I wanted to be and what my why was. When you want to cheat, you want to remember your why.”

Strength in numbers

Shortly after the Superman incident, Hall and his wife sat down with their kids to talk about how life was about to change.

Fast food would become a thing of the past. Michele Hall would handle most of the cooking, but wanted the whole family to become part of the process. Everyone would eat the same meal, but there would be some latitude with substitutions, especially at first with foods unfamiliar to the kids: Caleb, 20; Sydney, 18; Autumn, 15; and Maddie, 14.

“It was kind of like, ‘Let’s go team,’ ” Eric Hall said.

During the pandemic, especially lockdowns and surges, the Hall family has binged on Netflix, not food. They often cook, eat and tackle activities as a group.

“You need support to keep going,” Autumn Hall said. “It was really easy to give Dad support, too, because he was really passionate about this.”

The family has regularly made sourdough bread at home since early 2020, as well as a growing number of other recipes (see some below). It saves the expense of takeout and restaurant food, but it does take more time.

“There's planning involved and meal prep involved,” Eric Hall said, “but it's not complicated.”

“The pandemic really allowed us to get back to our core,” Michele Hall added. “Pre-pandemic, we would always say there were too many things and not enough time. We've really enjoyed being able to be home and have dinner together. It really was nice to have that family time back.”

Moderation counts

Hall had a greater temptation than many when it comes to weight gain. His wife – who lost 20 pounds during the pandemic – has owned a business, Honey Butter Bakery, for the last seven years.

“If you're sitting at home and your wife makes a bunch of cookies, and you want to have a cookie, have a cookie,” Hall said. “Just don't have two cookies, and don't have two cookies again tomorrow. People should know by now what foods pack on pounds and endanger their health. So why do they continue to eat them? The big part of mindset is an understanding of that because, a lot of times, we'll eat a cookie while we're watching Netflix. Did you even enjoy the cookie?”

Moderation also spilled into Hall’s interest in more “me time,” he said. That involved leaving a volunteer role as a youth pastor at the family’s former church and supporting a new church with some of his time, though to a lesser degree.

Exercise helps

As the weight came off, exercise hastened the impact. During three of his five workdays, Hall starts with at least 30 minutes of exercise in the front room of his house. The first year of the pandemic, fitness mostly involved “deliberate movement” that included walking, jogging and participating in online body resistance fitness training.

Hall, who is 6 feet tall, weighed 165 pounds before last summer, when he added a treadmill, free weights and a dip tower to his workout room. He has since added about 7 pounds of muscle.

“Sometimes, it's a whole family affair,” he said, “because we all want to see how much weight we can lift.”

Get – and stay – real

Progress counts, not perfection, the Hall family has learned.

So do realistic expectations.

“The first thing people always ask me is, ‘Did you have gastric bypass surgery?’ ” Eric Hall said. “I say, ‘Nope, I just lost one pound at a time.’ Instant gratification will put you deeper into a hole. It’s important to remember that you didn't get unhealthy in six weeks or overnight. You're not going to get healthy in six weeks or overnight.”

When do you know your plan worked?

“If you lose 10% of your present body weight, you are considered a success when it comes to the research,” Flavin said, “and all your numbers will go down: Your blood pressure, your cholesterol, your blood sugar.

“People don't like to hear this, but I think you have to have realistic expectations of weight loss. It is really hard to lose 100 pounds. It is so hard, you end up on the cover of Refresh magazine, right?”

Results and maintenance

The Halls continue to try new recipes and tweaks. If they don’t help, they move on.

The process has resulted in working through a certification program to become transformational nutrition coaches themselves. Michele Hall announced last month she was closing her baking business to help her husband in a new venture, The Rudimentary Life (therudimentarylife.com), designed to help others find a healthier balance in daily living.

“One of the things that we discovered as we studied is that the important things are very rudimentary, very basic,” Eric Hall said. “Eat whole foods. Get a good night's sleep. Drink more water. Turn your cellphone off more. Be active. Go for a walk. Have healthy relationships with people.”

Gratitude also became part of the healthy recipe, which is why Hall starts most days in meditation, expressing thanks for how far he and his family have come.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

One measure was climbing back onto the Superman, buckling up and taking a ride in summer 2020, an annual family tradition that took place at Darien Lake last year, too, and will continue.

“It is amazing,” Hall said, “to wait in line and to know that I am not going to potentially be kicked off for being too large.”

Family recipes

Michele Hall decided to halt her at-home cookie business last month after spending the pandemic reinventing her approach to nutrition. Here are some of the recipes she makes regularly.

Beet & Kale Salad

Ingredients:

1 bunch kale (stems removed)

1/4 red onion (thinly sliced)

3-4 pickled baby beets

1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese

8 ounces pecans (chopped)

2 tbsp butter

1/4 cup brown sugar

Dressing ingredients:

1/2 cup olive oil

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp raw honey

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Whisk together dressing ingredients. Set aside.

Roast pecans 3-5 minutes over medium-high heat until slightly browned. Add butter and stir to combine until melted. Add brown sugar and mix until well combined. Place on a plate to cool.

Place washed kale in salad bowl. Add sliced onion and beets. Sprinkle goat cheese on top.

Top with pecans and a drizzle of dressing.

Store pecans in air-tight container. Store dressing in shaker bottle in fridge.

Notes: Hard boiled eggs and craisins also make great additions.

Dinner Waffles & Eggs

Ingredients:

2 zucchini (grated)

14 ounces sweet potatoes (grated)

1 tsp salt

2 scallions (sliced)

1 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

3 large eggs (whisked)

1/2 cup unbleached all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

Salt and pepper to taste

To Serve:

2 tsp olive oil

4 large eggs

Pure maple syrup

Directions:

Preheat waffle iron (Can also be made into pancakes if you don’t have a waffle iron.)

Place zucchini, sweet potato, scallion, cheese, the 3 whisked eggs, flour, baking powder, salt and pepper into a bowl. Mix well to combine.

Spray waffle iron with cooking spray. Add a sufficient amount of mixture to the waffle iron (about ½ cup of mix, depending on the size of your iron – you don’t want it to completely cover the bottom, as it will spread.)

Cook 4-5 minutes until golden. Repeat with remaining mixture.

Heat 2 tsp. oil in a skillet over medium heat and fry four eggs for 2 minutes or until preferred doneness. Place waffles on plates and top each with 2 fried eggs. Drizzle with pure maple syrup if desired.

Colorful Mac & Cheese

Ingredients:

12 oz macaroni or small pasta (whole grain if desired)

1 small head broccoli (cut into florets)

1 red onion (finely chopped)

1 tsp olive oil

4 garlic cloves (finely chopped)

1 1/2 tbsp Dijon mustard

3 cups milk (skim or 1%)

1/3 cup cornstarch

2 cups spinach leaves

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

2 tsp dried oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add a pinch of salt and cook pasta according to package instructions. Add broccoli two minutes before the pasta is ready. Drain and set aside.

At the same time, heat a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil, onion and garlic. Cook 5-7 minutes to caramelize.

Slowly add 2 1/2 cups of the milk and Dijon mustard. Bring to a slow boil.

In a bowl or measuring cup, place the remaining 1/2 cup milk and cornstarch. Mix until dissolved. Add to pan, whisking until sauce thickens. Add cheeses (reserving about 1/2 cup for top) and salt and pepper to taste. Mix through.

Add drained pasta and broccoli, as well as the spinach leaves. Add any other veggies of your choosing. Mix thoroughly.

Transfer to an oven-proof dish. Preheat broiler. Top with remaining cheese and dried oregano. Broil 2-4 minutes, until golden and bubbly.

Banana Bread

“This is one of our family’s favorite recipes,” Michele Hall said. “I usually double this recipe and make one loaf and the rest in muffin form. It’s so easy and perfect for breakfast or a grab-and-go snack. We enjoy it most right out of the oven or toasted with a little bit of butter spread on top.

350° F for one hour

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter (softened)

1/2 cup applesauce

1/2 cup coconut sugar (or raw sugar)

2 eggs

4 bananas (overly ripe and almost icky)

2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour (or gluten free)

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

Optional: Dark chocolate chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°

Grease bread pan. (If making muffins, place cupcake liners in muffin pan or grease generously.)

Cream together butter, applesauce, coconut sugar, eggs and bananas.

Once mixed, add flour, baking soda and salt. Mix until well combined.

Add chocolate chips and stir until combined.

Spoon batter into loaf pan (or muffin pan).

Bake uncovered for approximately 1 hour (25 min for muffins) or until inserted toothpick comes out clean.

Notes: I like to use coconut sugar in this recipe as a healthier alternative to refined sugar. You may use raw sugar if you like. Try to stick with all-natural ingredients as much as possible.

