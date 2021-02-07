A crystallization lab in Buffalo is at center of global war against coronavirus

The Crystallization Center is among labs focused on the cell-binding properties of the virus surface – particularly the spiked protein that cuts a docking station into a human cell and another protein that drills into the host cell.

Bowman and her staff also have zeroed in on the main protease protein inside the virus that aids in infection and is a major target for treatment development.

A common way medications and other therapies defeat viruses, bacteria and fungi is to target individual proteins and inhibit the way they help microscopic invaders work.

“We've got a structure of what that interaction looks like,” Bowman said. “That has come from crystallography, by taking a portion of the spike protein and a portion of the human protein and saying, ‘OK, what do these look like when they're allowed to interact with each other?’

“That is part of what then helps us to consider, ‘so if we want to disrupt this interaction, how could we do that?’ That stops things from happening at the earliest stage of infection. The reality is that it usually takes a long time to design those drugs and those interactions, then test them and see if they work.”

Discoveries