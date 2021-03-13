Something was terribly wrong with Officer Juan Phillips.

Sitting at his desk in the Buffalo Police Department's school resource unit's office in School No. 4, he looked exhausted. He was drifting in and out of sleep.

Normally, he was full of energy. At 65, he had no health problems and rarely got sick. He believed it was his duty as a police officer to keep his body – "the temple" as he likes to call it – in good shape. He ate well, took natural health supplements, did karate and coached sports.

That's why when a fellow officer, Roscoe Henderson III, saw Phillips on March 19, 2020, nodding off in his chair, he knew something was off.

Henderson went to their chief, Aaron Young, and Young arranged for Phillips to get tested for the mysterious new coronavirus dominating the news.

"I'm ordering you to go to ECMC to get a test," Young said, knowing Phillips wouldn't go, unless it was a direct order.

Phillips went to the hospital.

A nurse came back with the test results. Positive.

"She told me to say goodbye to my loved ones," Phillips said.

The next thing he remembers, he was in a hospital bed.

"Officer Phillips, open your eyes," a different nurse was saying to him.

Two months had passed.

Phillips would end up spending 103 days at Erie County Medical Center before he was released on a July day to a crowd of family, fellow police officers, doctors and nurses.

He only recently learned the details of what he endured and how close he came to becoming one of the first Covid-19 deaths in the region.

Phillips, who has 38 years on the job with the Buffalo Police Department, was among the first in the Western New York area to catch Covid-19 and he knows he's blessed to have survived. Sunday marks one year since the first confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Western New York. Since then, more than 97,100 Western New Yorkers have contracted the virus. More than 2,200 have died from Covid-19 in the five counties the state considers Western New York – Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany. The region was hit with two waves of widespread infection and today is seeing a steady decline in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Those declining numbers come as vaccinations accelerate, with more than a quarter million Western New Yorkers having received at least a first dose so far.

About a month ago, Phillips returned to ECMC to visit with the people who took care of him and to the 12th floor – the medical intensive care unit that was converted into an all-Covid floor – where he spent many weeks in a coma.

He didn't remember it at all.

One of the nurses who had tended to him during that time told him what happened.

"She started to reveal to me how sick I was and what they had to do, to try to just keep me alive," Phillips said in an interview with The Buffalo News.

"They had to bring me back twice, or three times," Phillips said, because his heart stopped. He was on a ventilator for 31 days which at the time was one of the few ways to treat Covid-19. Doctors tried new techniques now commonplace, like flipping him onto his stomach to ease pressure from his lungs. He received an experimental drug arranged through a doctor at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

He also learned that in the dark days when his survival seemed in peril, doctors, nurses and other hospital staff would gather around his bed to pray for his recovery. There was one nurse he found out would come to work an hour early to hold his hand.

While Phillips doesn't have any memories of being on the ventilator or his time in a coma, he does have what he calls "spiritual" memories.

Phillips, a minister at Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ on Jefferson Avenue, had a vision that he was in a place that seemed like a sewage treatment facility.

"I was in a battle with Satan and he was revealing my life to me," he said. "He kept saying, 'Just give up.'"

Phillips recounted how he felt like he was being pulled into the sewage but that he said over and over: "I believe in my father and I stand by his word.

"All I saw was a bright light and I kept trying to crawl to this bright light, which I felt was God – his salvation," he said.

In the meantime, Phillips' loved ones and fellow police officers were praying for a miracle. His daughter, Dr. Carmen Laura Phillips, was in charge of all of his medical decisions.

Back at the school resource unit office, every morning, the officers would ask each other about any updates on Phillips' condition and then say a prayer for his recovery.

With schools closed due to Covid, the school resource officers had switched from being dispatched mostly to school buildings to doing house visits to check on students who had not been attending their online classes or were already being mentored.

"Everybody was asking us, 'How's Officer Phillips?' and 'Let him know we miss him,' " Chief Young said. Seeing the impact Phillips had on the youth and families was inspiring to fellow officers, he said. In addition to being a school resource officer, Phillips is deeply involved in high school sports. He's the assistant coach of boys basketball at McKinley High School and the assistant coach of Bennett High School's football team.

Those roles go hand in hand for Phillips.

"It's like a quilt. You take pieces that are already around the house ... and you sew them together and you got a new blanket. You get warmth. I look at it the same way. What other avenue can I take to reach the students? Sports is always another way. Especially men's sports. Especially in the public schools. It goes beyond the badge. It's about building relationships with the young people."

Young recalled how Phillips called him from the hospital, just as he was being admitted. "Check on the kids for me," Young said Phillips made him promise.

And after he awoke and was able to speak again, Phillips called his chief. "The first thing he asked me was, 'How are the kids?' "

The virus ravaged Phillips' health. The 6-foot-3 man went from 217 pounds when he arrived at the hospital to 167. The time he spent bedridden ate away his muscle mass. He had to learn to walk again. His respiratory system remains compromised. He had to return to the hospital for a month after fluid built up in his chest cavity and one of his lungs collapsed.

He has not returned to work, remaining on sick leave, and knows it's possible that he'll never wear his uniform again.

Earlier this week, he visited the school resource unit office. His colleagues have kept his desk just the way he left it. His BPD cap hangs off the edge of his computer monitor. A handful of mints were left untouched.

He's still careful with his health, wearing masks and just recently getting his first dose of the vaccine.

"I can't afford to go through this a second time," he said.

He recounted the glorious day when he was released from ECMC on July 2. He insisted on walking, even though his body was still weakened.

He had been forewarned that there might be a few people there. But he was overwhelmed by the crowd that included his large extended family, fellow police officers, Mayor Byron W. Brown, former Mayor Anthony Masiello, Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood, the local media and the doctors and nurses who saved his life, holding signs that said: "ECMC loves Juan Phillips" and "You inspire us."

"I'm thankful," he said of the celebration. "I wasn't expecting it. I'm thankful to know that you touch people and they are reaching back to you."

As the anniversary of his battle with Covid approached, he has been thinking a lot about his journey, his medical journey and spiritual one too. He is preparing to give a sermon about it on Palm Sunday at his church.

"We have all," Phillips said, "had a journey."

Maki Becker

