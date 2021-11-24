A couple's love for the team shows 'Bills fans travel well' is a time-tested truth

Ranging in age from 30 to 40, the kids actually have been able to get in on the fun. A daughter in Florida was in attendance for Jacksonville, will drive to Tampa, and will spend her Thanksgiving in the Big Easy with her parents and two of her siblings.

The Fiegels have had plenty of company on the road this season.

The largest Bills road crowds so far, Bonnie said, were in Nashville versus the Titans and in the New York City area for the Jets game. But healthy crowds were in Miami and Kansas City, the latter of which she said was her favorite destination to date.

"My favorite was the KC game," she said. "The people were so nice there."

After this season, the couple said they probably will ease off the travel schedule, but they want to visit at least one new NFL city every year. The combination of a built-in fraternity of Bills fans and the ability to explore a new city's football culture makes an alluring opportunity.

As for this year, the NFL calendar dictates a road trip on Thanksgiving, and a down-and-back day trip to Boston the day after Christmas, which is the only trip on the schedule Fiegel said she would prefer not to take.