They did not get off scot-free, the way Carolyn and James Newhouse say they were first led to believe in 2012 when the Environmental Protection Agency asked to inspect the 13 abandoned, decades-old oil wells on their 61 acres of swampy woodlands.

But the Newhouses no longer face a past due bill of $1.3 million for an environmental cleanup that came to them as a shock and threatened to crush their finances.

The couple recently resolved a lawsuit they filed in U.S. District Court in Buffalo after the federal government started billing them for inspecting and plugging the wells and cleaning up around the ones leaking on their land along Route 219 in Cattaraugus County.

After their administrative appeals failed, the Newhouses last year sued the EPA, which led to mediation and a consent decree they signed two weeks ago. They will pay $40,000 on top of the $13,822 the government has already collected from them in previous years over the matter.

"It wasn't a good experience for them," said John T. Kolaga, their lawyer. "But I think they're relieved to get it resolved at a number they can live with and move on."

After the lawsuit was filed, Kolaga was able to work with the U.S. Justice Department's Environmental Enforcement Section to get the matter into mediation instead of the usual litigation route.

"So rather than taking depositions, and reviewing documents and engaging in slow and somewhat expensive legal processes, we were able to settle on a mediator," he said.

After submitting short position statements, lawyers for each side met with the mediator and "within a day we had an agreement on what the appropriate number was."

The Newhouses, through their lawyer, declined to comment. The Department of Justice did not respond to requests for comment.

The Newhouses' dealings with the EPA started in 2012. The federal agency sent them a letter about a project to permanently plug the abandoned crude oil production wells on their property under the Clean Water Act and the Oil Pollution Act of 1990. The letter said the project was being paid for with federal money from the Oil Spill Liability Trust.

The Newhouses, who are small business owners, live in Bradford, Pa., about 12 miles from the Cattaraugus County property.

The couple granted the EPA access to their land.

When they purchased the land, they did not even know how many wells were there, had no right to extract oil, had no interest in assuming control over the wells and had not talked to those who owned the mineral rights, the couple said in their affidavits.

Years before the EPA's 2012 letter, the state's environmental agency told them a previous owner was liable for the wells on their Carrollton property. The couple bought the property for $8,400 in 2000, mainly as a place where her father could hunt, and the deal did not include rights or royalties to the abandoned wells.

The last-known operator of the wells failed to plug them under a consent order he had entered into with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, according to the EPA's letter.

Wells were leaking oil into Tunungwant Creek, a tributary of the Allegheny River. In addition to plugging the wells, the four-month project included removing oil pipelines and oil storage tanks and excavating and treating contaminated soil, according to the project description.

The shocking revelation about who would pay for the cleanup came in 2015.

A letter from the National Pollution Funds Center said multiple wells were found to be leaking oil, and it listed the Newhouses as owners of the wells and indicated they were responsible for the costs and damages.

Four years later, in 2019, another letter arrived from the National Pollution Funds Center, with the bill then put at $1 million. Five months after that, the U.S. Treasury sent a notice of debt, and it put the past due bill at $1.3 million. Wage garnishment letters soon followed.

Before filing the lawsuit, the Newhouses tried to appeal the debt through administrative channels but did not succeed.

"You're basically appealing to an agency itself to reverse a finding," Kolaga said. "It can be a difficult battle to win."

There was a cost to plugging and cleaning up after the wells, Kolaga said.

"They feel it's their responsibility to the taxpayers to get the money back," he said of the federal government. "They will proceed and see if they can get that money. At some point, my clients decided they really needed to get out of the administrative process and get into federal court in front of a neutral judge."

The 2012 letter "clearly, and from our perspective, correctly" identified the previous owner as responsible for the wells, based on the records of the DEC, James Newhouse said in affidavit filed as part of the lawsuit.

Before the project started, the Newhouses telephoned the federal on-scene coordinator to discuss the EPA's plans, asking him what the couple's legal liability was, James Newhouse said in his affidavit. The coordinator told him "clearly, without hesitation, and repeatedly that we had no liability for the actions EPA would be taking, without any equivocation whatsoever," James Newhouse said.

The Newhouses did not get that in writing.

Would that have made a difference?

"It may have," Kolaga said.

But the agency could also have decided that person didn't have authority to say that or was wrong.

"I suspect the EPA would have pursued the claim anyway," he said.

The size of the settlement was not influenced by how much money the Newhouses have, he said.

"It wasn't a compromise number based on my client's financial position," he said. "We settled the case based on the merits of the case. It is my view the final outcome is true value of this claim."

Kolaga said the case offers a lesson for those looking to buy land.

"Environmental laws are very harsh," he said. "Laws are written so if a government has to come in and spend money, they have a wide variety of people they can choose to get the recovery, even if in many cases that person didn't have anything to do with the contamination.

"It's not unusual for innocent people to get trapped within the scope of these harsh environmental laws," he said.

"Before you buy a piece of property, it really behooves you to make sure you consider the environmental angle, if it's a property with an industrial history, for example, or if its a property used in the energy sector. Those are the types of properties you want to tread carefully before you buy because you may find you're stepping into someone else's shoes and you may find yourself in this kind of situation. These are the kinds of cases you need a lawyer to get yourself out of."