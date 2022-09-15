A condition slowed her growth. With help from Oishei Children's Hospital, Hailee Moore continues to progress

After a two-year absence, The Buffalo News Kids Day edition has returned – with a twist.

The annual newspaper sale to benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital and Cradle Beach will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday across Erie and Niagara counties.

Unlike previous years, when teams of volunteers would take to street corners to hawk the newspaper, this year’s sale will take place at Tops Markets. Shoppers will be greeted by volunteers at the store entrances at 44 Tops locations in the two counties.

The Kids Day edition features stories of families who have received care at Children's Hospital.



Hailee Moore is always on the go, a 2-year-old with a wide, joyful smile and an abundance of energy.

One minute, she's on her mother's smartphone, entranced in one of her favorite Disney movies such as "Encanto" or "Moana."

The next minute, she manages to find the remote – Hailee likes to be in control – and is dancing to a song on the show "Bluey."

Her mother, Kierra McClerkin, says Hailee "knows what she wants and wants it now," in the midst of the "terrible 2s" that parents know so well. In fact, Hailee recently spent time with her grandmother, who jokingly called the child an "escape artist."

"She's everywhere – but in the best way, because there was a time when we had concerns that it might not be like this," said McClerkin, of North Buffalo.

Hailee, who will turn 3 on Nov. 29, has had three surgeries at Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, an emotional journey for the family that started when Hailee was only 6 months old.

That's when, early on in the pandemic, McClerkin started noticing Hailee's facial features changing, with her daughter's head becoming "pointy." Then one day, Hailee started getting sick and irritable. Unsure of what was wrong, the family took her to Oishei's emergency room, where the doctor noticed a golf ball-sized protrusion on the top of Hailee's head.

After a series of tests and scans, Hailee was diagnosed with Craniosynostosis, a condition that affects one of every 2,500 babies born in this country and occurs when the sutures of the skull fuse together and harden prematurely. A newborn has spaces, or sutures, between their skull bones, and these flexible sutures are what allow the skull to expand to house the baby's growing brain. Those sutures typically fuse when the baby is about 2 years old.

In Hailee's case, the sutures were fusing together too soon, also putting pressure on her optic nerve and affecting her vision.

Hailee needed surgery. McClerkin described the first two surgeries as "very major," with the first one involving opening up the sutures in her skull to provide more space for her brain to grow. A third, and more minor, surgery followed around February 2021, she noted.

"It's a crazy roller coaster of emotions because nobody expects to see their baby – she was so small – in the hospital and her head swollen the size of a small soccer ball," McClerkin said. "She's an infant. So it's just so emotional."

But McClerkin said the Oishei team helped, with staff, nurses and surgeons making them feel like family.

At one point, Hailee was at Oishei six or seven times a month, her family getting to know nurses by name. She said the hospital also sent cards for Hailee's surgery anniversary dates and birthdays.

"They let you know that they're here with you, and they just want the best for you and for your baby," she said.

Now, they return to Oishei annually for checkups, meeting with Dr. Michael Markiewicz at the hospital's Craniofacial Center and pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Renée Reynolds. When they arrive, Oishei staff members remark on how big Hailee is getting.

McClerkin said she expects Hailee will continue going to Oishei for checkups until she's about 8 years old.

Everything Hailee has been through, McClerkin said, has created a slight developmental delay for her daughter, though the ever-active Hailee is making up for lost time now.

To help, Hailee sees a speech therapist three times a week, an occupational therapist once a week and a physical therapist once a week.

"We know in our heart of hearts that she's going to grow out of it," McClerkin said. "She doesn't really talk a lot, but she does have her key words and phrases that she uses to communicate with us."

On this day in mid-September, as she darts back and forth between the living room and dining room, Hailee says, "Hi" several times and dishes out the occasional high-five.

At one point, she grabs a pen and starts scribbling on a reporter's notepad.

Asked if she wants to write her own story, Hailee glances up and smiles, her whole face glowing.