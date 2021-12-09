A clearer path to election for Hochul as a major foe steps aside

ALBANY – Gov. Kathy Hochul’s quest to be elected to a full, four-year term in 2022 got much less bumpy Thursday with the surprise departure of Attorney General Letitia James from the Democratic gubernatorial field of candidates.
James, who Democratic insiders just months ago believed would be the immediate front-runner in a governor’s race, ended her gubernatorial run after just six weeks.
With a growing number of people interested in her job as attorney general, James took to social media to halt her gubernatorial quest and quickly made sure Democrats knew she is seeking re-election to her current post.
“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general. There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job," she said on Twitter.
Hochul said James called her Thursday morning with news of her decision.
“All I can say is I respect her tremendously, always have … and I look forward to having her on the ticket as we head into the November elections together.”
Many Democrats were taken aback by the announcement, but it was a recognition by James that her campaign was having difficulty gaining traction on Hochul. Since taking office in August, Hochul has been a relentless campaigner and fundraiser and has employed the full power of her office to gain political allies and increase her name recognition, especially in voter rich New York City.
Veteran Democratic Party consultant Hank Sheinkopf said James clearly saw that her odds of winning a Democratic contest against Hochul "were not significant."
“The numbers speak for themselves," he said of polling in the race for the Democratic nomination for governor. “It’s a very simple equation: The people opted, based on the polls, to keep the first woman governor in New York history rather than being part of a national trend to elect the first Black woman as governor in American history."
Sheinkopf said Hochul now has a clear path to the Democratic Party nomination. Democrats will meet in a nominating convention in February, though Hochul still could face a challenge in a party primary vote in June.
“The race is effectively over. She will be nominated," he said.
New York State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs said he talked with James on Thursday morning.
“I’ve known Tish a long time. She always does what’s best for the party and she understood 2022 will be a very tough year for Democrats … This was a selfless act," he said in an interview shortly after her announcement.
Jacobs said Democrats were “jolted” by some outcomes in the November elections in New York State that gave Democrats “a clear indication that this was going to be a tough road ahead” in 2022.
“It’s all about party unity … Now is the time we all have to come together," he said of the attorney general’s decision. He praised James for putting her personal desires aside to help the Democrats in 2022.
Polls for weeks have shown James not moving up on Hochul’s lead for the Democratic nomination. On Tuesday, a Siena College poll of registered state voters found Democrats favored Hochul over James 36% to 18%.
The attorney general has also been running a largely behind-the-scenes campaign, raising money and meeting with Democratic clubs, but has barely had a public schedule since announcing her run.
The announcement by James leaves three announced Democrats running for governor next year: Hochul; New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams; and Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who leaves office Dec. 31, has been flirting with a possible run.
Douglas Muzzio, a political scientist at Baruch College, said he never thought it was a good move for James to have entered the governor's race, given the powerful job she now holds and her strong odds to keep that job after the 2022 elections.
"Hochul looks like she's doing all you have to do to win the nomination, and Tish made a mistake in taking the gamble in the first place," Muzzio said.
"She didn't have a rationale" for running for governor, Muzzio said of James. "What was her rationale for running? How was she going to separate herself from Hochul? Plus, she was losing the money race."
With Hochul's relentless campaigning and use of her office to spread her name recognition, James also found herself getting relatively little media attention, he noted.
"She was hoping that the Cuomo investigation would give her some boost that would catapult her into the race, but it didn't happen," Muzzio said of James' investigation that prodded former Gov. Andrew Cuomo from office last August.
Within an hour of James' announcement, Hochul scored a major endorsement. Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, the influential chairwoman of the Brooklyn Democratic Party, announced she is backing Hochul.
"Kathy has accomplished more in her four months than many of her predecessors in an entire term," the party leader said in a statement.
James is from Brooklyn, as are Williams and de Blasio.
After her short-lived gubernatorial campaign, James has seen a small army of Democrats and Republicans declare they would seek her attorney general’s post. Now, she has to pivot from a run against Hochul to a bid to remain as the New York State government’s top lawyer and one that gives its occupants a national voice on many legal matters.
One Democrat, Maria Vullo, the former top state financial sector regulator, put out a statement soon after James’ announcement to declare that she’s not dropping out just because James wants to now keep her attorney general’s position.
“We have had an incredible response to the campaign we launched just a few weeks ago and our momentum continues to build. We look forward to the campaign ahead,’’ Vullo’s campaign said Thursday afternoon.
But Senator Shelley Mayer, a Westchester County Democrat running for attorney general, announced she was ending her campaign and supporting James for re-election.
Hochul on Thursday endorsed James for re-election.
Republicans, meanwhile, were seeking to put their own spin on what James’ departure will mean. One GOP candidate for governor, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island, said that Williams, the most liberal of Democrats now still in the race, becomes the front-runner because of the large proportion of votes that will come from New York City in a Democratic primary.
“Christmas came early for Jumaane Williams," Zeldin said, adding that Williams “is well on his way” now to becoming the Democratic nominee for governor.
Erie County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Zellner said news of James’ departure is “monumental news” for Hochul’s supporters.