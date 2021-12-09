A clearer path to election for Hochul as a major foe steps aside

ALBANY – Gov. Kathy Hochul’s quest to be elected to a full, four-year term in 2022 got much less bumpy Thursday with the surprise departure of Attorney General Letitia James from the Democratic gubernatorial field of candidates.

James, who Democratic insiders just months ago believed would be the immediate front-runner in a governor’s race, ended her gubernatorial run after just six weeks.

With a growing number of people interested in her job as attorney general, James took to social media to halt her gubernatorial quest and quickly made sure Democrats knew she is seeking re-election to her current post.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general. There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job," she said on Twitter.

Hochul said James called her Thursday morning with news of her decision.

“All I can say is I respect her tremendously, always have … and I look forward to having her on the ticket as we head into the November elections together.”