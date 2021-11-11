A child of South Buffalo found the recipe for happiness at Canisius College: Follow your heart

O’Grady was a quick learner, and she liked her new gig so much that she told Yannick Cam, the celebrity chef at Le Pavillon, that she wanted to go to culinary school.

“He said, ‘Why would you pay for that? You can just keep learning on the job.’ What I didn’t know at the time was that I could learn way more working for him than I could at any culinary school.”

She stayed at Le Pavillon for a year, then moved to Galileo, another top D.C. restaurant, and then to Kinkead’s, a newly opened fine-dining seafood restaurant. She worked there for 10 years under Robert Kinkead Jr., another of Washington’s top chefs.

As it happens, a fellow by the name of Brian Wolken worked for her at Kinkead’s, but they didn’t much like each other, so he soon left for another restaurant. Then, a few years later, at a Fourth of July boat party on the Potomac River for Kinkead’s staffers, O’Grady and Wolken met again. He was there as the guest of another staffer – and this time they hit it off. They talked for hours that day, and started dating soon after.