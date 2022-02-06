A bus, a bullying incident and a court order for the students' names

"My daughter has suffered significant emotional and psychological damages as a result of the incident on the bus," the mother said in an affidavit, without providing details of what happened. "I want to commence an action against the individuals who harmed my daughter."

Ogden had allowed time for parents of the St. Joseph's students to object to the disclosure, but only one father did so. Attea did not oppose the father's request to keep his son's name from being disclosed.

An affidavit from the father provided his son's account of what happened on the bus.

The father, whose identity was not disclosed in court records or during last week's court hearing, said his son was previously friends with the girl on social media and he "pulled up" her profile on his phone. A classmate on the bus took his son's phone and typed "hey" to her, and then his son "grabbed" his phone back, the father said.

The father said his son put on his headphones and had no further participation. The son informed a school official that other boys had communicated with her, but he did not remember what they said, according to the father.