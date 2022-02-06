A bus, a bullying incident and a court order for the students' names

A Getzville mother who says her daughter was bullied on a school bus by several St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute students has gained a court order directing the all-boys Catholic high school to disclose the names and addresses of its students on the bus when the incident happened and any disciplinary reports over it.
St. Joseph's did not fight the court order, but took the position it would disclose the students' names only if so ordered.
"St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute maintains and respects the privacy and confidentiality of our students," according to a statement from the school. "As there is no claim against the school, St. Joe's has no further comment other than it will comply with any court-ordered disclosure of information."
Frederick G. Attea Jr., the mother's lawyer, requested the order from State Supreme Court Justice E. Jeannette Ogden to aid in bringing a legal action against the students responsible for the alleged bullying on the Williamsville Central School District bus on Dec. 16, 2020. Without the court order, he said he would be unable to identify the students.
There are at least three potential defendants, Attea said in an affidavit, and he asked for disclosures of all of the St. Joseph's students on the bus because they are potential witnesses.
"My daughter has suffered significant emotional and psychological damages as a result of the incident on the bus," the mother said in an affidavit, without providing details of what happened. "I want to commence an action against the individuals who harmed my daughter."
Ogden had allowed time for parents of the St. Joseph's students to object to the disclosure, but only one father did so. Attea did not oppose the father's request to keep his son's name from being disclosed.
An affidavit from the father provided his son's account of what happened on the bus.
The father, whose identity was not disclosed in court records or during last week's court hearing, said his son was previously friends with the girl on social media and he "pulled up" her profile on his phone. A classmate on the bus took his son's phone and typed "hey" to her, and then his son "grabbed" his phone back, the father said.
The father said his son put on his headphones and had no further participation. The son informed a school official that other boys had communicated with her, but he did not remember what they said, according to the father.
The father said his son was not accused of having any physical contact with the girl, disseminating any pictures of her or even speaking to her. And the son has had no communication with her since the bus ride.
"He was not accused of actions or behavior that could give rise to a valid civil lawsuit," the father said in his affidavit, although he noted his son received school detention for his role in the events that day and he was also disciplined at home, losing privileges and not being allowed to attend a sports trip.
A single incident of bullying does not usually constitute a valid claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress under New York law, said attorney James P. Milbrand, who represents the father, in court papers.
To rise to the level of intentional infliction of emotional distress, an individual would need to prove a “campaign of harassment or intimidation” and prove the conduct was more than mere insults, indignities and annoyances, Milbrand said.
Based on the minimal facts provided by mother, "the alleged incident happened only once on the bus and cannot be construed as a campaign of harassment,” Milbrand said.
The bus company, Student Transportation of America Inc., had a contract with Williamsville Central School District to transport St. Joseph's students who live in the school district.
A lawyer for the bus company said the bus driver was unaware any incident occurred.
"The alleged incident did not involve physical contact or a physical altercation but can be better characterized as bullying with words," said attorney Daniel R. Connors, who represents Student Transportation of America, in an affidavit.
The bus company said it has no video of the incident on bus No. 412, where the incident happened. However, the girl transferred to a second bus, the No. 136 bus, and there is video of her on that bus, Connors said in his affidavit. It shows a St. Joseph's student, believed to be a sophomore at the time, who was with the girl on the No. 412 bus and "was sympathetic" toward her. He explained to two bus company employees "that he tried to stop what happened on the #412 bus," according to Connors.
Connors said the bus company does not know the names of any of the St. Joseph's students who were on the first bus.
Attorney Marnie E. Smith, who represents St. Joseph's, told the judge at a Feb. 1 hearing the school was able to identify 10 students "who we know were on the bus that day."
In an affidavit, Smith said three of those students were involved in the incident.
In addition to the names, the judge ordered the school to disclose any disciplinary records from the incident.
"That's something we're prepared to turn over," Smith said.
But the school does not have to turn over disciplinary records the students might have from unrelated incidents, Ogden said.